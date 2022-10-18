Graham Potter admits he finds criticism of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount 'strange'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admits he cannot understand why there is "mixed opinion" about Mason Mount and says criticism of the England midfielder is "strange".

Mount scored twice for Chelsea in their Super Sunday victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and is set to be a key player for Gareth Southgate's England at next month's World Cup.

The 23-year-old had previously received critics, especially over his lack of goal or assist output in recent months, but Potter has defended the midfielder's form and attitude.

"It's a joy - he's a fantastic person," said Potter when asked about what it is like to work with Mount. "He loves to play football and loves the club.

"It's surprising that I get questions on mixed opinion about Mason. I find that strange, especially from the outside and then when you work with him you see he's got everything you need to be a top, top player.

"Great attitude, he understands spaces, he can execute assists and score goals. He's top."

Potter: Kepa comeback a nice example

Kepa Arrizabalaga is fast establishing himself in goal for Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy forced to bide his time for chances under the ex-Brighton manager.

Spain stopper Kepa has always battled to assert his Stamford Bridge authority since his big-money move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

But now the 28-year-old has a chance to do just that, with Potter both impressed and delighted.

Asked if he now has a clear first-choice goalkeeper, Potter replied: "I always think that it's better to let football decide, and Kepa's done really well.

"He's being supported fantastically by Edou. Kepa's form is really pleasing for everybody, especially for him.

"It's nice we've got competition in that area. That's how everyone gets better.

"Kepa's a human being and a player, and they all want to play and contribute, and he's doing that, so it's brilliant for him.

"It's a nice example that it doesn't always go your way, and you have to suffer in life sometimes, it's not always perfect.

"I've been really impressed with his character and personality, he's very professional, understands the game really well, takes responsibility.

"So it's nice when those type of people get the rewards, which is a reward for their hard work and effort."

Thiago Silva and Zakaria updates

Chelsea make the Premier League trip to Brentford on Wednesday night, with Thiago Silva a doubt due to recovery times after Sunday's 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

"We just need 24, 48 hours, just to make sure the recovery is right for him, but there are no problems injury-wise," said Potter.

"I have to involve Thiago in the conversations as to how we manage him - he's 38 years old, and he's a man who knows himself better than I do.

"He's a really important person, a really important player for us, but we have to manage him correctly and he has to be involved in that process."

Midfielder Denis Zakaria is yet to feature for Chelsea following his deadline-day season-long loan switch from Juventus.

Potter insisted there has been no talk at Chelsea of any move for the Switzerland international to head back to his parent club in the January window.

Asked about Zakaria, Potter said: "No, there's no decision been made at all on that.

"Denis has been in the group, trained well, ready to help the group. So there's no talk about anything - an important member of the team. He's being patient and waiting for his chance."

'Toney as dangerous as anybody'

Potter's Chelsea travel to west London rivals Brentford on Wednesday night, looking to keep up their impressive unbeaten record under the former Brighton manager.

The Blues have risen to fourth, three points ahead of Manchester United in fifth, but will come up against tough opposition in Brentford, who beat Brighton 2-0 on Friday Night Football.

Thomas Frank's Bees have Ivan Toney up front, with the 26-year-old scoring eight goals in 10 matches - bettered only by Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in the league this season.

Potter, however, believes Toney is as dangerous as any player in the Premier League on current form.

"Brentford are good at what they do," said Potter. "They use Ivan Toney well but they attack with clarity and defend with organisation. They align the resources really cleverly. The way they play fits the players they have.

"They do really well in all the phases. Set plays, they're very dangerous and Ivan Toney is as dangerous as anybody in the league. They do that well and they have a spirit and understanding, really motivated and really well organised.

"I knew him when I was in Sweden. I like him as a person, we have similar thoughts around the game and life in general. I think a coach is judged by what he gets out of the players and he does a fantastic job."