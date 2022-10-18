Benjamin Mendy trial: Court hears woman had 'sex with Jack Grealish' and another man on night she was 'raped by Mendy's friend'

A young woman allegedly raped at an "after party" at Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's house told a court she had sex with two other men afterwards, including Mendy's team-mate Jack Grealish.

Later she sent a text to a friend saying: "Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish", the jury at Chester Crown Court heard.

The woman, aged 23 at the time, had gone back with other young women to Mendy's mansion for a party, after clubbing with the footballers in the VIP area of China White nightclub in Manchester on August 23 last year.

While at the party, the young woman said she was raped in a Mercedes car by Mendy's friend and "fixer" Louis Saha Matturie, 41, after they left the house to buy more alcohol from a local garage.

A second woman, aged 17 at the time, claims she was also raped twice at the party by Mendy, 28, in his office and trophy room and raped twice more by Matturie afterwards, once in the cinema room and later at a flat in Manchester.

The 23-year-old told police when she got back to Mendy's house after the alleged rape she felt, "vile, dirty, disgusting" and spent the rest of her time in the house sitting on a sofa talking to two other girls before going to sleep upstairs in a bedroom with another man she did not know.

Lisa Wilding KC, defending Matturie, asked the witness: "That was not the truth was it?"

The witness replied: "No".

Ms Wilding said the 23-year-old got back from the garage to the house in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, with Matturie at 5.38am and left the house at just after 10am, and questioned what she had been doing in those four hours.

The witness admitted she had not told police about having sex with another male, 'Ghost', in the swimming pool area of the house.

Ms Wilding said: "What did you do after that finished?"

The witness replied: "I said I was sat on a sofa, I was sat with Jack Grealish, I know what you are going to say."

Ms Wilding said: "Do you remember kissing Jack Grealish in the kitchen, on the sofa in the living room?"

She replied: "Yes."

Ms Wilding said: "Did you have sex with Jack Grealish that night?"

The witness replied: "Yes. I don't have a memory of what room I was in. I don't remember anything that happened. I remember something happened."

Ms Wilding said: "Do you remember telling police last month, 'I'm 80 per cent sure I have had sex with Jack Grealish but I'm not sure because I fell asleep and woke up fully naked'."

She replied: "Yes, I'm fully sure we had sex. I'm certain that we did."

Image: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

The woman then admitted she told police she went to sleep upstairs in a room and another man was there but she did not know who it was.

Ms Wilding continued: "Was it Benjamin Mendy?"

"Yes," she replied.

Ms Wilding said: "Did you have sex with Benjamin Mendy?"

"No," she replied, adding: "Sexual activity."

She added: "I just didn't want to be judged. It just doesn't look good does it?"

As she left Mendy's house just after 10am the next morning she sent text messages to a friend about her night, the court heard.

The first read: "Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish."

Her friend replied: "Oh God. Lol. What the f***. OMG. Proud of you. He was good lol?"

The woman replied: "Yes, very good."

Another message read: "Yes he has a girlfriend" followed by a 'sad face' emoji.

Ms Wilding asked if she was "boasting" or "flexing" about what she had done.

"I wouldn't say flexing," she replied.

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, asked the witness why she had not told police about having sex with 'Ghost', Grealish and sexual activity with Mendy.

She said: "These are people in my age bracket, I'm attracted to. I just didn't want to be judged."

The witness insisted unlike the other times that night, the sex with Matturie was not consensual and she had been raped.

Prosecutors have alleged Mendy is a "predator" who "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game", while Matturie, his friend and "fixer", is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.