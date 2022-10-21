Jack Clarke wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for September.

There is something mesmerising about back-to-front team goals. Seven players, four first-time passes and a caressed finish by Clarke. It was a fitting final touch to a beautifully crafted move.

Clarke said: "I'm delighted to receive this award, but the goal was a real team effort from back to front and highlights the type of football we've been trying to play this season. We always look to play out from the back and the goal shows how effective it can be."

Clarke beat off competition from Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam, Stoke City's Lewis Baker and Luton Town's Henri Lansbury.

Sky Bet League One winner: Josh Benson - BARNSLEY vs Charlton Athletic - September 24

Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for September.

See it, hit it. There was nothing complex or intricate about Benson's approach when the ball arrived at his feet 30 yards out. The technical mastery of his rising shot was another matter.

Benson said: "I'd like to thank everyone who voted for the goal.

"Being honest, I didn't know how far out it was. I've just seen the goal and thought 'I'm gonna have a go here'. I believe I can score from those sorts of distances and lucky enough it went in.

"It was a good one to add to the tally. Thank you once again to everyone who voted."

Benson beat off competition from Morecambe's Jensen Weir, Wycombe Wanderers Anis Mehmeti and Plymouth Argyle Morgan Whittaker.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Ollie Clarke - Doncaster Rovers vs MANSFIELD TOWN - September 3

Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for September.

As the ball looped out to him, Clark adjusted his feet and turned his body to accommodate it into the swing plane of his left boot. His calculations were as precise as his stunning volley.

Clarke said: "The goal is definitely one I'm proud of, probably the best one of my career. To be recognised for that is a proud achievement and one that I can look back on in the future. The ball came out of the sky and I just sort of adjusted quite well and caught it sweet.

"I'm really pleased with it, and it contributed to a good away win against one of our rivals in Doncaster. It's always nice to have a trophy on the mantelpiece but I've not really managed to rack many of them up personally.

"I'm pleased I've managed to get one of these and it's one I'll be able to look back on further down my career."

Clarke beat off competition from Bradford City's Jake Young, Stockport County's Chris Hussey & Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Hurst.