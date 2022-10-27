Sky Italy understands Pablo Mari is conscious in hospital and Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is due to visit him on Thursday evening; Arsenal have said in a statement that Mari is "not seriously hurt", according to the player's agent; Mikel Arteta has said he "seems to be ok"

Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender taken to hospital after being stabbed in shopping centre attack in Italy

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is in hospital following a stabbing attack that left another man dead, Sky Italy reports.

Mari, who is understood to be conscious and not in a serious condition, was among six people attacked at a shopping centre in the Italian city of Milan.

Mari was among five people taken to hospital, with one of them - a man aged in his 30s - dying later.

A sixth victim did not need hospital treatment.

Sky Italy report that investigators have ruled out terrorism, and police have arrested a 46-year-old man.

Mari, 29, is on loan at Italian side Monza from Arsenal, who signed him from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.

Sky Italy understands Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is due to visit him on Thursday evening.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Mari "seems to be OK".

"I know [club technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives," said Arteta after Thursday's 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

"He is in hospital. He seems to be ok. I will get a briefing now about what happened."

Arsenal issued a club statement on Thursday night: "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani also provided an update, saying: "Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon".