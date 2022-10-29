EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten

Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston.

Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes.

But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck a stoppage-time winner for the Lilywhites and leave Boro hovering just above the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan also lost his first game as West Brom boss with Sheffield United winning 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie grabbed first-half goals as the fourth-placed Blades ended a six-game winless streak.

West Brom dropped to the bottom of the table as Huddersfield leapfrogged them by upsetting in-form Millwall 1-0.

Huddersfield's first win in four games was secured by Yuta Nakayama's effort from long range - which looked like an attempted cross - after nine minutes.

Burnley maintained top spot with a 2-1 comeback triumph against Reading at Turf Moor.

Tom Ince put the Royals ahead after 56 minutes.

But Clarets substitute Manuel Benson equalised midway through the second half before Anass Zaroury pounced four minutes into stoppage time.

Burnley's Lancashire rivals Blackburn moved into second spot with a 1-0 success at Hull.

Sammie Szmodics' composed finish after 15 minutes proved enough to give Rovers all three points as the Tigers dropped to 18th.

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey netted twice as Norwich beat Stoke 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Teenage midfielder Ramsey struck either side of the interval and substitute Gabriel Sara added a third.

Nick Powell fired home a late consolation for the visitors as Stoke's former Canaries boss Alex Neil made an unhappy return to his former club.

Bristol City and Swansea shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

Tommy Conway's eighth goal of the season gave the Robins a first-half lead that was cancelled out by Swans substitute Olivier Ntcham 14 minutes from time.

Luton and Sunderland also drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Elliot Embleton secured a draw for the Black Cats 12 minutes from time after Carlton Morris had fired Luton in front on the stroke of half-time.

Watford moved to within two points of the play-off places with a 1-0 victory at Wigan.

Joao Pedro headed home three minutes from time as Wigan, who awarded boss Leam Richardson a new contract during the week, suffered a fourth straight defeat.

Blackpool fought back to win 2-1 at Coventry and keep the Sky Blues in the relegation zone.

Kasey Palmer's first Coventry goal put the hosts ahead five minutes before the break.

But former Coventry loan signing Gary Madine headed Blackpool level and Jerry Yates' seventh goal in five games 10 minutes from time completed the turnaround.

Cardiff ended a run of three successive defeats as Jaden Philogene's 65th-minute strike saw off Rotherham 1-0 in the Welsh capital.

Sky Bet League One

Ipswich missed out on the chance to move to the top of Sky Bet League One after Charlton hit a last-gasp leveller in an eight-goal thriller at the Valley.

With league leaders Plymouth not in action until Monday, the Tractor Boys looked like taking full advantage having let a two-goal lead slip before four stoppage-time goals saw the sides draw 4-4.

It took until first-half injury time for the deadlock to be broken as George Edmundson's header put Ipswich in front before Tyreece John-Jules nodded in to double the advantage.

Charlton hit back through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Albie Morgan but when both Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy hit fine injury-time goals, the points looked to be heading back to Suffolk.

Instead there was still time for the hosts to wrestle back a share of the spoils as Terell Thomas pulled a goal back and George Dobson headed home in the ninth minute of added time.

Sheffield Wednesday moved to within three points of the top two as they put pay to a Burton comeback to beat the division's new bottom side 4-2 at Hillsborough.

The Owls were four goals to the good after a decent Barry Bannan finish, a Michael Smith penalty, Mallik Wilks' strike and a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru effort.

Burton made a fist of things as Sam Winnall and Tom Hamer halved the arrears but Wednesday could afford for Lee Gregory to miss from the spot in between the visitors' goals and still take the points.

Things were much more straightforward for fourth-placed Peterborough, who beat Cambridge 1-0 courtesy of an early Lloyd Jones own goal.

Morecambe moved off the foot of the table as they earned a 1-1 draw at Wycombe, Adam Mayor's effort direct from a corner cancelling out Chris Forino's header for the hosts.

Forest Green are just a point off the bottom having lost 2-0 at Barnsley, Devante Cole and Josh Martin on target, while MK Dons complete the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Cheltenham.

David McGoldrick hit a hat-trick as Derby beat Bristol Rovers 4-2 with all six goals coming in a frenetic first half. James Collins scored County's second with Bobby Thomas and Anthony Evans scoring for Rovers.

Djavan Anderson, Ciaron Brown and Steve Seddon scored as Oxford pulled themselves away from the drop zone with a fine 3-1 win at Bolton, whose reply came from Dion Charles.

Fleetwood eased to a 3-0 home win over Accrington with three goals in 10 minutes from Carlos Mendes Gomes, Shaun Rooney and Josh Earl.

Daniel Butterworth's goal saw Port Vale beat Lincoln 1-0 as Portsmouth and Shrewsbury shared a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, Zak Swanson cancelling out Elliott Bennett's opener.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points after Paul Smyth scored the only goal against Salford.

Smyth notched his seventh league goal of the season to put Orient ahead at the break and that was enough to seal a third straight win.

Stevenage lost ground, but stay second, after they were held 1-1 at Colchester, who dropped to the foot of the table despite a second successive draw.

Danny Rose headed Stevenage level after Marley Marshall had given the U's an early lead.

Sam Hoskins' stoppage-time equaliser rescued Northampton a point in a 1-1 home draw against Newport and kept his side in the automatic promotion places.

Newport appeared set for victory after Omar Bogle had given them an early lead, but Hoskins levelled in the third minute of added time.

Swindon climbed up to fourth after twice coming from behind to win 5-2 at 10-man promotion rivals Mansfield.

Kellan Gordon gave Mansfield the lead inside the opening minute and Will Swan was also on target for the home side.

But Jonny Williams' brace cancelled out both goals before Luke Jephcott put the Robins in front for the first time early in the second half.

Mansfield's Hiram Boateng was dismissed for two yellow cards with 31 minutes remaining, and after Ronan Darcy made it 4-2, Ben Gladwin's late penalty completed the scoring.

Barrow striker Josh Gordon's double helped lift his side up to fifth after a 3-0 home win against Crewe.

Gordon struck either side of the interval after Billy Waters had given Barrow an early lead.

Bradford moved up one place to sixth despite being held 1-1 at home by Crawley, who equalised through James Tilley's free-kick after Dion Pereira had given the hosts a second-half lead.

Carlisle jumped back into the top seven as Kristian Dennis scored twice, his second from the penalty spot, in a 2-0 win at Tranmere.

Walsall secured back-to-back wins thanks to Hayden White's solitary goal at home against Rochdale and Harrison Biggins' second-half header earned Doncaster a 1-0 home win against Gillingham.

Stockport registered their fourth straight win in all competitions by beating 10-man Sutton 3-0 at Edgeley Park.

Kyle Wootton headed Stockport into a half-time lead after Omar Bugiel's straight red card for his challenge on Will Collar, before goals in the second period from Paddy Madden and Collar eased them to victory.

Harrogate slipped to back-to-back defeats after conceding a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at AFC Wimbledon.

The North Yorkshire club edged in front through Matty Daly and Rory McArdle after Paul Kalambayi's header for the Dons, who sealed victory thanks to late goals from Courtney Senior and Josh Davison.

Hartlepool clinched their second league win of the season, 2-1 at home against Grimsby, to climb off the bottom.

Alex Lacey and Niall Maher's own goal snapped Pools' four-game losing run after their former midfielder Gavan Holohan had given Grimsby an early lead.