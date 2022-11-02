Ronnie Radford: FA Cup and Hereford United legend dies aged 79

Former midfielder Ronnie Radford's 30-yard shot helped Hereford United beat Newcastle 2-1 in the FA Cup in 1972, writing his name into history; a Hereford club statement said: "We will carry your spirit onwards. Rest in peace Ronnie"

Ronnie Radford (left, pictured with team-mate Ricky George) scored one of the FA Cup's most iconic goals for Hereford United

Former Hereford United midfielder Ronnie Radford, who scored one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79.

Radford's 30-yard shot helped his side to a 2-1 victory against Newcastle in 1972 at Edgar Street and is part of FA Cup folklore.

A statement from Hereford read: "We are devastated to hear of Ronnie's passing, and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time.

"Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore, he is a part of football history and has kept Hereford on the football map since 1972.

"His mild manner, and friendly and modest approach to life epitomised the man he was and he was always delighted to visit Edgar Street, to meet up with past team-mates and watch the present day team in action.

"We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street, not just at FA Cup moments, but forever and celebrate him and his huge role in propelling Hereford United to the forefront of the nation's attention with that goal and being part of that team.

"We will carry your spirit onwards. Rest in peace Ronnie."

Radford also played for the likes of Cheltenham Town and Newport County during his career. He was also player-manager at Worcester City in 1974.

Hereford have reached the first round of the FA Cup this season and will play Portsmouth on Friday evening, beating Bromsgrove Sporting, Three Bridges and FA Trophy holders and National League side Bromley Town in the qualifying rounds.