Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit

Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015.

Up until the end of September, Rosenior had been part of the Derby coaching staff since 2019, taking on a variety of roles - including two spells as interim manager of the Rams either side of being assistant manager to Wayne Rooney.

Image: Owner Acun Ilicali (left) watches Hull's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough alongside Liam Rosenior

The 38-year-old is only the fourth Black manager in the top two divisions of English football alongside Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, plus Reading's Paul Ince and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

Rosenior takes over with Hull in 21st place in the Championship table - one point above the bottom three. His first game in charge of Hull will be a trip to ninth-placed Millwall on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.

The young manager also attended Hull's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night alongside owner Acun Ilicali.

After Shota Arveladze was sacked in late September, caretaker manager Andy Dawson was in temporary charge of Hull's first team, with the Championship club confirming that Dawson will remain in Rosenior's coaching staff.

Image: Rosenior played 161 times for Hull between 2010 and 2015

Hull were in negotiations with Portuguese manager Pedro Martins, formerly of Olympiacos, but Ilicali announced on October 7 that the club "could not meet his demands" so moved to other targets.

Rosenior played 161 times for Hull between 2010 and 2015, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013 under Steve Bruce and helping the club to reach the FA Cup final a year later.

The former right-back also had spells at Bristol City, Fulham and Reading, while he also had a coaching role at Brighton.

Millwall vs Hull City - November 5, kick-off 3pm

Cardiff vs Hull City - November 8, kick-off 7.45pm

Hull City vs Reading - November 12, kick-off 3pm