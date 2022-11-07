Rangers: Players' lack of belief in Giovanni van Bronckhorst costing team, says Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller believes there have to be serious questions asked about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future at Rangers.

Rangers are now seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race with two games remaining before the World Cup break.

Miller believes big decisions have to be made about the Dutchman, less than a year after he took over from Steven Gerrard as manager.

"I've got my own thoughts but inside that building, there needs to be some serious thought going into that because it does look like there's something not right at the minute," the former Rangers striker told Sky Sports News.

"We never like to see managers lose their job but there needs to be questions asked and there needs to be an improvement.

"If they can get through the last two games before they break with maximum points and come through no more than seven points behind it gives you five weeks to put in some serious work and get the key players back fit then hopefully attack the second half of the season.

"Gio's been here as a player and now as the manager, he's going to know the pressure is going to fall on his shoulders particularly when you fall seven points behind after 13 games.

"He's going to know there are going to be real questions asked of him."

Rangers dominated in terms of possession at McDiarmid Park on Sunday, but goals from James Brown and Nicky Clark saw St Johnstone inflict a surprise defeat.

Miller believes more teams could take advantage unless Rangers improve.

"There is a lot missing at the moment," he added.

"Within the team there is a real lack of confidence and I think there's a lack of belief in each other and potentially even in the manager about how they're going about their business.

"There's also a real lack of creativity and, when you look at the players that they've got, it's incredible to say that.

"There's so much possession and territory and the number of crosses going into the box is phenomenal, but teams will be happy to deal with that. St Johnstone had three centre-backs who were more than happy to header everything coming into the box and defend that goal with their lives.

"For Rangers, with the players they've got and the money they're spending, there should be more to create that opportunity or a lot of good opportunities for your forward so someone to score.

"When you see the way Celtic are playing at the moment there is a belief there and a relentless nature to their play that they can go and get a goal at any time in the game.

Can Van Bronckhorst survive at Rangers?

Kris Boyd, James McFadden and Andy Walker discussed the mounting pressure on the manager after watching the 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone for Sky Sports.

Kris Boyd

Yes, there are a lot of injuries but they're all defensive. I don't think any of those who are out are going to do much in the forward line. There's been a lack of creativity. Money was spent in the summer transfer window, but a lot of them haven't worked. There's going to be a big overhaul needed, the question is will Giovanni van Bronckhorst see that out? I don't know. The club always finds a way if they're going to change the manager. I think the problem Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces at the moment is even when they were winning and scraping by there was frustration from the fans. Once the fans start voicing their opinions it's very difficult to turn.

Andy Walker

I think he's a clever guy and I think he's a smart coach. I think anyone who can get to a Europa League final with a good squad knows what he's doing. I think there is a lot of nonsense coming out of Ibrox, in terms of this is the best squad Rangers have had over the last number of years. I don't believe it for a second. If Rangers can't strengthen post-qualification for the Champions League then surely they're unable to get rid of a manager and his backroom staff, get another manager in and give him funds to spend.

James McFadden



It's a manager who took Rangers to a European final. If you had said at that point that come November he'd be under massive pressure and a lot of fans were looking for him to leave, you'd think there was something wrong with you. That's football. Giovanni van Bronckhorst said they could've won the game after half an hour, that's not true. They didn't create loads of chances. They weren't peppering the goal and missing glaring opportunities.