Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for two games and fined £50k by FA for Everton incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and handed a £50,000 fine by the FA for hitting a mobile phone out of a fan's hand at Everton.

The 37-year-old, who is now a free agent following his release from Manchester United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

The FA also charged him with improper conduct and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and hefty fine.

The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game was improper.

An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions.

After the incident in April, Ronaldo posted an apology on Instagram. He said: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country, but does not count in the World Cup.

Ronaldo had accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing in a bid to try to avoid a suspension.

During the independent hearing, held over Microsoft Teams on November 8, Ronaldo claimed he had "legitimate concern... for his own physical safety and well-being and leaving the field of play" after approaching the tunnel where Everton fans were congregating.

However, the panel rejected the claim, citing it was an "act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing".

The panel also rejected the FA's submission that Ronaldo should be banned for three games.