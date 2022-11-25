Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October.

Blackburn's attack appeared to be fizzling out when the ball ran out of the Sunderland box. Not so. Brereton Diaz followed it and instantly drove it with pace and precision into the far corner.

Brereton Diaz said: "It's brilliant. It's the first award in my career for a goal, so I'm very happy about that. It was a special moment and it was a great goal with my left foot, which I don't score many with.

"When the ball came to me I just thought 'why not'. You just hope that it goes on target. I concentrated a bit more with it being on my left foot. I caught it nicely, it was a good shot and I was really happy to see it go in.

"We won the game as well, so it was a great moment for me and a great moment for the team. The goal and the moment was special, so it's definitely up there for one of my best goals.

"When it's a live Sky game, you know that everyone is watching and you want to put on a good performance, and I thought we did that night to get a good result, which was the most important thing."

Sky Bet League One winner: Barry Bannan - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Cheltenham Town - October 8

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October.

Even if Cheltenham keeper Luke Southwood felt he was well positioned as Bannan drew back his foot 25 yards from goal, the force, accuracy and late dip of the Scot's shot left him helpless.

Bannan said: "I'm really happy to win this award. I'm just happy that I'm scoring goals and helping the team and hopefully there's more accolades to come. It's always good to get recognition because it means you're doing something right, so I'm very thankful."

Sky Bet League Two winner: Doncaster Rovers v LEYTON ORIENT - October 8

Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October.

There was gymnastic flair and flexibility in both Smyth's acrobatic contortion of his body to volley home at head height with his back to goal and in the somersaulting celebration that followed.

Smyth said: "I think that is the best goal I've ever scored, so it's great to win the monthly award to remember it by.

"I saw the opportunity and come short to get it, and Rob Hunt had found me. I took a touch which put it up in the air and I thought, why not?"

"It's been a very good season both personally and for the team. We know there's still a long way to go, so whilst monthly awards like this are great, we are all focused on the big one as a team at the end of the season."