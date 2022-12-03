 Skip to content

Women's Super League round-up: Leah Williamson returns in Arsenal win, Chelsea romp to victory over Leicester

Round-up from across the Women's Super League as rampant Chelsea mark Emma Hayes' landmark game in style, scoring eight goals; Arsenal overtaken by Man Utd but remain in the hunt at the top of the table

Saturday 3 December 2022 18:27, UK

Arsenal&#39;s Vivianne Miedema (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Everton
Image: Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Everton

Chelsea returned to the summit of the Women's Super League with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of bottom-club Leicester on Saturday, while fellow title-chasers Arsenal edged past Everton 1-0.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United had kept up the pressure at the top end of the table, dispatching Aston Villa in style in front of a record-breaking crowd at Old Trafford which was treated to five goals of immense quality.

It meant that Marc Skinner's side returned, for a brief time, to the peak before Chelsea's eight-goal romp at the expense of the Foxes, who are yet to register a WSL point this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the WSL match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Arsenal 1-0 Everton

Vivianne Miedema finds the net in a 1-0 win over Everton
Image: Vivianne Miedema finds the net in a 1-0 win over Everton

Vivianne Miedema's solo strike ensured that Arsenal kept pace in the race for the WSL title, which remains intriguingly wide-open this term.

The Gunners were outfought and outclassed by Man United in their previous outing - a dramatic 3-2 loss at Emirates Stadium - but were back to winning ways this weekend.

Trending

Their display was buoyed by the return of Leah Williamson, who had been missing since September with a foot injury, as well as the welcome reinstatement of her usual defensive partner Rafaelle Souza - both named among the substitutes.

Miedema's goal in the 24th minute proved to be the difference, as the Dutch striker profited from Caitlin Foord's neat lay-off, before rifling impressivley into the roof of the net.

Also See:

Arsenal have won their last 14 WSL games against Everton, scoring 37 goals and conceding just six. It's the longest winning run one team has enjoyed against another in the competition.

Williamson was introduced late on from the bench to make her 200th club appearance.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Leicester 0-8 Chelsea

Chelsea made light work of relegation-threatened Leicester to strengthen their WSL title defence, scoring eight goals in a thoroughly one-sided affair at the King Power Stadium, in turn marking a triumphant 300th game in charge for manager Emma Hayes.

Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr were all on target before the break, ahead of second-half strikes from Fleming and Kirby, with a powerful Beth England header sandwiched in between.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Reiten was the undisputed star of the show, matching the WSL record for assists registered in a single game with a spectacular tally of four.

Chelsea have won 17 of their last 18 WSL encounters, with the exception being a 2-1 loss at Liverpool in their opening game of the season.

Leicester are without a point from their first first eight games, despite improvement under new head coach Willie Kirk, and face an uphill task to keep their place in the top-flight, even before reaching the season's midway point.

What's next?

Aston Villa Women
Arsenal Women

Sunday 11th December 3:30pm Kick off 4:15pm

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on December 11 in a bumper day of WSL action, live on Sky Sports, which will be hosted at Villa Park, while Chelsea entertain Reading, also live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners kick-off at 4.15pm, before Chelsea will live be on your screens at 6.45pm.

Super 6 Activates International Mode!
Super 6 Activates International Mode!

Super 6 is going International! Could you win £100,000 for free? Entries by 7pm Friday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas