Three Players and a Podcast

Thursday 10 October 2024 10:26, UK

Three Players and a Podcast is back for the 24/25 season but with two brand new signings, Jordan Nobbs and Nikita Parris.

Women's Super League legends Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs join Three Players and a Podcast alongside host Caroline Barker and Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen diving into the hottest topics surrounding women's football.

England duo Parris and Nobbs are now permanent guests on the show for the new WSL season where they'll share their insight, drawing on experience from their combined 138 international caps.

Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - they discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football as the Women's Super League throughout the 2024-25 season!

Speaking on Three Players and a Podcast, Izzy Christiansen and Jordan Nobbs discuss the importance of Crystal Palace's first Women's Super League victory and how they need to maintain this mentality.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on Three Players and a Podcast, Jordan Nobbs discusses how it feels to become the WSL's all-time appearance holder and Nikita Parris praises her for the impact she's had on the women's game.

