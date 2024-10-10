Thursday 10 October 2024 10:26, UK
Women's Super League legends Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs join Three Players and a Podcast alongside host Caroline Barker and Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen diving into the hottest topics surrounding women's football.
England duo Parris and Nobbs are now permanent guests on the show for the new WSL season where they'll share their insight, drawing on experience from their combined 138 international caps.
Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - they discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football as the Women's Super League throughout the 2024-25 season!
