Leah Williamson: England defender returns to Arsenal squad for WSL clash against Everton

Leah Williamson returns to Arsenal's matchday squad for their WSL clash with Everton on Saturday; defender has been sidelined since October after picking up an injury on England duty; Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza also set to return in boost for Gunners

Friday 2 December 2022 15:45, UK

Leah Williamson
Image: Leah Williamson is set to return for Arsenal against Everton on Saturday

Leah Williamson will return to Arsenal's matchday squad for their Women's Super League clash with Everton on Saturday.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall confirmed Williamson's return in his pre-match news conference, and also revealed Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza is also set to make her comeback from injury against Everton.

"Leah and Rafa are able to go back into the matchday squad tomorrow [Saturday]," Eidevall said.

"That's pleasing for us. We are starting to get players back from injury and we are improving numbers again in the squad. We've been looking forward to that.

When asked if they could both start, he added: "They are in the matchday squad. The starting XI everyone will now tomorrow."

More to follow...

