Jude Bellingham: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Jude Bellingham is an "amazing player" and admits "everybody" wants to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Bellingham has shone for England at the World Cup, where he has helped his side set up a quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, while he has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football at Borussia Dortmund following his 2020 move from Birmingham.

The 19-year-old has claimed a goal and an assist in four games for England in Qatar, prompting Al-Khelaifi to tell Sky News he is an "amazing player - what a player."

"England (are) lucky to have him, to be honest," Al-Khelaifi added. "He's one of the best players in the tournament.

"Amazing - his first World Cup. He's calm and relaxed, confident - amazing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky in Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports Liverpool are making Jude Bellingham their number one transfer target and that Manchester United are out of the running for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder

A host of Europe's top clubs are said to be interested in signing Bellingham next summer, with Liverpool making him their top priority, according to Sky in Germany.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are understood to be the other clubs holding the most interest and when asked whether PSG would join the chase for Bellingham, Al-Khelaifi said: "Everybody wants him, I'm not going to hide it.

"He's at his club, and (we have) respect, so if we want to talk to him we'll talk to the club first."

Dortmund are understood to already be planning for Bellingham's departure in 2023 as they brace themselves for a big offer in the summer, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said to be pushing to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Bellingham, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, is likely to cost more than £100m in transfer fees alone.

Sky in Germany transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg told Sky Sports News: "Borussia Dortmund are very happy with Jude Bellingham's World Cup performance so far because he's becoming even more valuable from the financial point of view.

"Bellingham is under contract until 2025 and he has no release clause, unlike Erling Haaland did.

"They're already planning for his summer exit in 2023. Dortmund would be fine with him leaving because they are confident in getting a transfer fee between €100m-€150m (£86.24m-£129.37m)."

Henderson jokes Bellingham won't go to Real Madrid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson tells a fan Jude Bellingham will not be going to Real Madrid if he leaves Borussia Dortmund

A brave Real Madrid fan approached Bellingham in Qatar in a bid to convince the midfielder of moving to the Bernabeu while he was sat alongside Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Bellingham, you are the best central-midfielder in the world," said the hopeful Real fan, who posted the video to TikTok.

"Come to Real Madrid, come to Real Madrid," he added.

To which Henderson replied, saying "No, no. Not Madrid, he's not going to Madrid."

The fan then made a joke about Liverpool losing to Real in the Champions League final - earning a big laugh from the group - before returning his attentions to Bellingham.

"Come to Real Madrid, Bellingham," he continued. "Please, Bellingham. If you come to Real Madrid you will win the Ballon d'Or."

Bellingham refused to give anything away but responded by saying: "We will see".

Neville: I know what Man City, Liverpool players are doing!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says Jude Bellingham is performing in a way that reminds him of Steven Gerrard and Roy Keane

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the Manchester City and Liverpool players in the England squad are trying to get close to Bellingham as the race hots up for his signature - just as he did with Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand in the past.

"When I was in the [England] camp 15 years ago, I used to get close to Rooney, close to Rio Ferdinand," Neville told Sky Sports News. "Now you see Phil Foden next to Jude Bellingham, you see Trent Alexander-Arnold going for a walk with him, you see Jordan Henderson cuddling up to him at the end of the game.

"And you think 'you sneaky little s*ds, I know what you're trying to do, you lot'.

"That's the reality at this moment in time. [Bellingham] is more likely to go to Liverpool and Manchester City, just because of where they are at, what they are doing."

'Liverpool, Klopp shouldn't expect any gifts in Bellingham pursuit'

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says while Liverpool would be his "preferred" next destination for Bellingham, Klopp's side cannot expect "any gifts" from his former club.

"We both care about Dortmund," said Cramer about Dortmund's relationship with their one-time manager, who is now in charge at Anfield.

"We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool.

"So for me, it is my preferred club in the Premier League as well.

"But do not expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool."