Surrey Police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted burglary near Raheem Sterling's home; the arrests are in relation to a separate incident not involving the England footballer's property; police investigating whether there are links to break-in at Sterling's home on Saturday

Raheem Sterling: Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary close to England footballer's home

Raheem Sterling returned home from Qatar following England's last-16 win against Senegal on Sunday

Police investigating the break-in at Raheem Sterling's home have arrested two men over an attempted burglary at a nearby property.

The arrests are in relation to a separate incident - not involving the England footballer's residence - but the force are trying to establish whether this attempt is linked to the break-in at Sterling's home, also in Oxshott, on Saturday.

"Two men were arrested in suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody," Surrey Police said in a statement.

"Following reports of suspicious activity around 6:40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter.

"Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend."

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup last 16 after being ruled out due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville believes the way England have dealt with Raheem Sterling's personal matter has been handled much better than previous incidents have in the past

It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the wellbeing of his children.

Surrey Police released a statement on Monday saying: "On Saturday, December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

"They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning.

"At this time, it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.

"We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident. Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

Sterling travelled back to the UK over the weekend and when asked if the forward could return to play a part in the tournament, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "I really don't know, it's a situation he needs time to deal with, I don't want to put any pressure on him.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling, saying: "Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends have to deal with something like that.

"We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team, we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

Quarter-finals - Saturday December 10

England vs France - Kick-off 7pm

Semi-finals - Wednesday December 14

England or France vs Morocco or Portugal - Kick-off 7pm