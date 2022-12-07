 Skip to content

Continental Cup: Man Utd earn first win of tournament over Everton, Man City beat Liverpool

Vilde Boa Risa scores twice as Man Utd win 4-2 against Everton in Women's League Cup; Filippa Angeldahl, Mary Fowler strike as Man City win 2-0 at Liverpool; Kirsty Hanson, Kenza Dali net for Aston Villa in 2-1 victory over Sheffield United

Wednesday 7 December 2022 23:13, UK

Vilde Boa Risa scored her second and third goals of the season in the 4-2 win over Everton
Image: Vilde Boa Risa scored her second and third goals of the season in the 4-2 win over Everton

Manchester United finally earned a first win at the third time of asking in the Conti Cup on Wednesday, with Manchester City also victorious at Liverpool.

United were 3-0 up inside 20 minutes against Everton at Leigh Sports Village, through an opener inside 60 seconds from Vilde Boe Risa, who would quickly grab a second, and Rachel Williams.

Jess Park pulled one back for Everton before Jade Moore quickly made it 4-1 to the hosts. Karen Holmgaard's 92nd-minute strike was then little consolation for the well-beaten Toffees.

Elsewhere, second-half goals from Filippa Angeldahl and Mary Fowler gave Manchester City a 2-0 win at Liverpool, to end their hosts' perfect start in Group B and seal their progression as group winners instead.

Filippa Angeldahl scored Man City&#39;s opener to secure qualification from Group B
Image: Filippa Angeldahl scored Man City's opener to secure qualification from Group B

Aston Villa have also qualified - ahead of United - as winners of Group A, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Championship side Sheffield United.

Kirsty Hanson and Kenza Dali put the Villans in full control before half-time at Glanford Park, and while Mia Enderby's penalty set up a nervy finish, they hung on for victory.

