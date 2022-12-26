EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Brom all win

Sheffield United continue to push for top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after beating Coventry 3-1.

The win sees the Blades move level on points with top-of-the-table Burnley after James McAtee fired the hosts into the lead.

Coventry had the chance to equalise just after the break, but Viktor Gyokeres had his spot-kick saved.

Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle then added two more for United before Gyokeres pulled one back for Coventry, but the Blades were forced to play out the rest of the game with 10 men after John Egan was shown a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

A Chuba Akpom hat-trick saw Middlesbrough return to winning ways with a 4-1 victory against Wigan at the Riverside Stadium to go 10th in the table.

Marcus Forss opened the scoring for Boro before Akpom scored twice in 10 minutes after the break.

Thelo Aasgaard pulled one back for the Latics, but Akpom wrapped up the match with his third goal of the game in stoppage time.

Millwall continued to pile on the pressure in their battle for a play-off spot after beating 10-man Watford 2-0.

Hassane Kamara was shown a red card in the 38th minute after clashing with goalkeeper George Long.

The Lions then capitalised on their extra man advantage, with Andreas Voglsammer and Zian Flemming scoring a goal each to move two points behind the Hornets, who drop to fourth.

Sunderland are also pushing for a play-off spot after a late stoppage-time goal from Ellis Simms saw the Black Cats come from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1.

On his first start for the club since returning from injury, Ross Stewart scored the first goal of the game with an unfortunate own goal from Tyler Morton's free-kick.

The Scot quickly put Sunderland back on level terms by scoring from the spot at the other end of the pitch before substitute Simms snatched the win with a neat finish in the bottom corner towards the end of the game.

Bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield pulled off a big win against Preston after coming from behind to beat them 2-1.

Ched Evans put the Lilywhites ahead, but two goals in 10 minutes from Jordan Rhodes and Kaine Hayden saw the Terriers come back to snatch three points.

West Brom move up to 12th in the table after goals from Matt Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante saw them beat Bristol City 2-0.

Oscar Estupinan earned a point for Hull against 10-man Blackpool as they drew 1-1.

Sonny Carey put the Tangerines in front but they were reduced to 10 when Jordan Thorniley was shown a red card.

Estupinan notched his ninth goal of the Tigers' campaign, finding the equaliser with 13 minutes to go.

An own goal from Lee Peltier saw Rotherham and Stoke share the spoils from a 2-2 draw.

The Millers initially took the lead through a Jordan Thompson own goal, before Tyrese Campbell pulled level.

Conor Washington then fired Rotherham back in front only for Peltier to put through his own net 10 minutes from time.

Cardiff and QPR drew 0-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth held on to top spot in Sky Bet League One thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Cheltenham.

Morgan Whittaker fired home the winner from outside the area in the 78th minute to keep his side two points clear of Ipswich, who enjoyed a much more comfortable afternoon with a 3-0 win over Oxford at Portman Road.

Freddie Ladapo opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a tap-in after Conor Chaplin's shot had been saved and Wes Burns doubled Ipswich's lead on the stroke of half-time.

Chaplin got on the scoresheet himself with the final goal of the game nine minutes from time.

It was a good day for the top three as Sheffield Wednesday secured a 2-1 win at Fleetwood, who ended the game with 10 men after Shaun Rooney's dismissal.

Rooney had fired Fleetwood in front with a stunning low drive from outside the area in the eighth minute, but Wednesday hit back through George Byers, and Marvin Johnson volleyed home a superb winner midway through the second half before Rooney was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Barnsley lost ground on the teams above them after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Accrington.

James Norwood gave the visitors the lead early on but Tommy Leigh equalised from the spot just after the hour mark after Liam Kitching was penalised for handball.

Wycombe moved into the play-off places with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers, who had taken a fourth-minute lead through Josh Coburn.

David Wheeler's deflected shot got Wycombe back on level terms midway through the first half and Lewis Wing scored the winner just three minutes into the second period.

Burton's bid to climb out of the relegation zone received a major boost as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Lincoln, the goals from Sam Hughes, Jonny Smith and a Victor Adeboyejo penalty all coming in the first 27 minutes.

Morecambe remain rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 1-0 at Port Vale, where Gavin Massey scored the only goal five minutes before half-time.

The visitors' misery was compounded when Donald Love was sent off deep into injury time.

MK Dons are just a point from safety after beating fellow strugglers Forest Green 1-0 in new manager Mark Jackson's first game in charge, Daniel Harvie scoring the winner shortly before the hour mark.

Cambridge scored at home in League One for the first time in seven games as they came from behind to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Christian Saydee fired the visitors into the lead on 64 minutes but Shilow Tracey's superb equaliser turned the game and Sam Smith scored the winner 14 minutes from time.

Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman was shown a red card in injury time after catching Greg Taylor with his arm.

Charlton were unable to mark new manager Dean Holden's first game with a win as Jonson Clarke-Harris cancelled out the opener from Miles Leaburn to give visitors Peterborough a point from a 1-1 draw.

Exeter and Portsmouth played out the day's only goalless draw.

Sky Bet League Two

Northampton striker Sam Hoskins scored two minutes from time to rescue a 1-1 draw against Mansfield.

With leaders Leyton Orient facing nearest challengers Stevenage on Tuesday, the Cobblers had the chance to move into second.

But they needed a late goal from Hoskins - his 14th of the season - to secure a point after Will Swan gave sixth-placed Mansfield a 84th-minute lead.

In-form Carlisle climbed into fourth, seven points behind Northampton, with a 1-0 win over Bradford at Brunton Park.

United's winner came in the 34th minute when Paul Huntington got on the end of a corner and nodded home, condemning Bradford to their third straight league defeat.

Manny Monthe scored late on for Walsall as they came from behind to beat Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground.

Ellis Iandolo edged Swindon in front before Remeao Hutton's own goal levelled things up and Monthe completed the turnaround when he was first to react from a corner and put the ball in the back of the net deep into stoppage time.

Jordan Stevens rescued a point for Barrow to cancel out Matt Smith's earlier goal in a 1-1 draw with Salford, who were forced to play almost an hour with 10 men after Callum Hendry was sent off.

Stockport continued to climb the table as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Crewe thanks to second-half efforts from Paddy Madden and Will Collar.

AFC Wimbledon made it nine games unbeaten as they played out a 1-1 draw with Newport, despite playing the final quarter of the game with 10 men.

Ethan Chislett opened the scoring for the Dons just before the hour mark but the turning point came in the 66th minute when Kyle Hudlin was sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Four minutes later Nathan Moriah-Welsh was brought down in the box by Huseyin Biler, and Offrande Zanzala made no mistake in levelling things up from the spot.

Goals from Kane Hemmings, Kieron Morris and Paul Lewis condemned Doncaster to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tranmere, as they moved to within a point of the mid-table Yorkshire side.

A late Max Crocombe own goal helped Harrogate come from behind to beat Grimsby 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at The EnviroVent Stadium.

The Sulphurites took the lead early on through Luke Armstrong before Otis Khan and Harry Clifton swung proceedings in Grimsby's favour shortly after the break.

Armstrong grabbed his second of the afternoon to level things up with just over 10 minutes to go but the decisive moment came in stoppage time when Kayne Ramsay's 15-yard effort struck the post before bouncing off Crocombe and over the line.

Hartlepool made it two wins from two as they beat fellow strugglers Rochdale 2-1 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rollin Menayese headed the visitors in front in the first half before Ian Henderson squared matters on the hour mark, but midfielder Callum Cooke curled in a stunning 25-yard free-kick to seal the points for Pools.

Junior Tchamadeu scored the only goal of the game as Colchester picked up their first league away win of the season in a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Gillingham.

Goals from Joe Kizzi and Rob Milsom, who converted from the penalty spot, secured Sutton a 2-1 win over Crawley, who netted a late consolation through Aramide Oteh.