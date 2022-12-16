West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November

West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for November.

As a ball into the Stoke area was sent skywards by a defender, Thomas-Asante adjusted his body and aligned it with precision to volley home a breath-taking acrobatic, angled bicycle kick.

Thomas-Asante said: "I'm really happy to have won the award.

"I know there was a lot of really good entries and I wasn't expecting to win it. But I'm happy to have been handed this award and hopefully I can get a few more goals going forward now.

"The goal was instinct and I want to keep expressing myself now that I've got my feet under the table here.

"I know the fans have been really supportive, but there's a lot more to do and we've got to keep getting these results and, hopefully, going forward I can produce more moments like I did against Stoke.

"I feel like I can impact any game at this level now and compliments go to my team-mates for that because they're making it easier for me to get those chances in front of goal.

"I'm starting to get used to everyone, they're getting used to the runs that I like to make, and I think there's only good things to come from this group now."

Thomas-Asante beat off competition from Burnley's Manuel Benson, Huddersfield Town's Josh Ruffels & Middlesbrough's Riley McGree.

Sky Bet League One winner: Garath McCleary - Forest Green Rovers vs WYCOMBE WANDERERS - November 12

Wycombe Wanderers winger Garath McCleary is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for November for his stunning effort in the Chairboy's 2-0 victory at Forest Green.

McCleary didn't panic when the ball ran away from him as he retrieved it, squared up a defender before perfectly executing an audacious flicked shot with the outside of his right boot.

McCleary said: "I'm over the moon to win this award and I'm really grateful to everyone who voted for me. I've never won this award before so it's a proud moment. It's my best goal for Wycombe, and in my top three of all-time I think.

"Apparently it's called a trivela, but I've never heard that phrase! I just caught it nicely with the outside of my boot and I knew it was flying in. Jack Grimmer made a great run down the right to move the defender out of the way and gave me the opportunity to shoot."

McCleary beat off competition from Fleetwood Town's Carlos Mendes Gomes, Plymouth Argyle's Adam Randell and Burton Albion's Victor Adeboyejo.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Harrison Biggins - Grimsby Town v DONCASTER ROVERS - November 12

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harrison Biggins is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for November with what was his side's second goal in their 3-1 win at Grimsby.

Half-volleys do not come much sweeter than this. What made Biggins' strike from the edge of the Mariners' box even more impressive was how he tiptoed back into position to connect with it.

Biggins said: "The ball was half-cleared and as it was looping over to me I was going to volley it on the full, but at the last second I decided to go with the half-volley.

"I felt more comfortable hitting it like that and as soon as it left my boot I knew it was going in, you know when it's sweet and that day it was.

"It's nice to win the award, I've never been up for it before so it's a good thing to have as something to remember the goal by."

Biggins beat off competition from Bradford City's Andy Cook and Scott Banks, and Colchester United's Samson Tovide.