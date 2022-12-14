 Skip to content

FIFA rejects calls for 26-woman squads in 2023 World Cup, despite pleas from Sarina Wiegman and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand to go ahead with 23-woman squads; Men's World Cup in Qatar was permitted to retain the 26-man squad limit which was first introduced for last summer's European Championships and retained for the Women's Euros this summer

Wednesday 14 December 2022 19:15, UK

England women manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of Women&#39;s World Cup qualifying match at Stadion Wiener Neustadt, Austria
Image: England women manager Sarina Wiegman was among those to back the proposed changes

FIFA has rejected requests to increase maximum squad sizes to 26 at next summer's Women's World Cup despite Sarina Wiegman being among those to call for the move.

The England boss, and German counterpart Marina Voss-Tecklenburg, discussed the proposal with other international coaches at the Women's World Cup finals draw in October, with a number joining them to back the idea.

The ongoing men's World Cup in Qatar has allowed 26-man squads, as were permitted for both the men's and women's European Championship finals in 2020 and 2021, while football recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA has not explicitly given its reasoning for the decision, but Sky Sports News has been told the Women's World Cup starting after the domestic season, unlike in Qatar at present, has finished has played a part in their thinking.

The tournament is also due to be played across 31 days, an increase of more than 10 per cent over the Qatar competition, and not all nations set to be involved in Australia and New Zealand were said to back the move.

In November, Wiegman told Sky Sports News larger squad sizes were a necessity to safeguard players' welfare during the tournament.

