Beth Mead: England and Arsenal star signs new Gunners deal

England and Arsenal star Beth Mead has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

The forward, who has scored 61 goals in 166 appearances for the club and 29 goals in 50 for her country, is currently nursing a serious knee injury sustained during Arsenal's 3-2 loss at home to Manchester United.

Image: Arsenal's Beth Mead is currently out injured with a ruptured ACL

Mead has scored three goals in the WSL and two in the Champions League for the Gunners this season, which follows her starring role in England's triumph at the Euros during the summer.

She was named player of the tournament and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals, and last month was named Ballon d'Or runner-up.

"I'm so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal," said Mead. "This club is home for me - I've grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come. I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own, so I can't wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve."

Image: Beth Mead starred for England in their Euros success in the summer

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: "It's wonderful news that we have agreed a new deal with Beth. She is a world-class footballer and has proven that on the biggest stage of them all. I have so much admiration for the way she has handled success and adversity on and off the pitch over the past few years, and I'm sure she will approach the next few months with the positive attitude we all know Beth for."

Head of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said: "Everyone at Arsenal is delighted that Beth has signed a new contract here with us. In her five years with our club, Beth has grown into one of the best footballers in the world and her form over the past season has reached new heights. We were all so proud to watch her achieve her dreams in the summer and we are looking forward to welcoming her back to the pitch to pursue more success with Arsenal."