England: Lionesses hold government talks over equal football opportunities for girls

England players have continued their talks with the government as they attempt to get equal access for girls to play football in schools.

Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Baroness Sue Campbell met officials and ministers from the Department for Education earlier this month following talks with then PM Liz Truss in October, Sky Sports News can reveal.

Following their Euros success, the Lionesses penned an open letter to government calling urging them to ensure girls have access to at least two hours of PE each week and the guidance of female teachers in the subject.

It comes as the FA also released the latest participation and growth of women's game figures, which show Women's Super League attendances in 2022/23 have increased by 227 per cent compared to last season.

Other figures include:

348,000 fans attended live games in WSL so far this season.

5 per cent increase in number of female FA affiliated clubs from June 2022 to December 2022

15 per cent increase in female youth teams in last six months of year.

21 per cent increase in female registered referees across all levels

574,875 fans attended Euros (more than double 2017 tournament)

23.3m people watched Euros Final either on TV or online.

Lionesses defender Lotte Wubben-Moy speaking to Sky Sports in September:

"While I am the driving force behind the letter, I think it was something that every single player on that team agreed with.

"The fact that there had been obstacles in our way to play football at a young age meant we all had these shared experiences. Some were better than others - coming from London, I played street football with the boys and it was the most easy, natural thing.

"Other people don't have that opportunity and, as a result, when they do go to school, they don't have the opportunity to play.

"It was more a case of knowing that the barriers are there and how can we help to make it as easy as possible to play sport. The easiest place is at school where it can be facilitated with balls and cones that might be harder to get on your own. Playing in an environment that is safe, enjoyable and where you can relate football to school can make it a positive relationship.

"Not every kid loves football, not every kid loves school, but if we can find a common ground there often is a positive outcome."