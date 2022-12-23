Aston Villa granted permission by Birmingham City Council to expand Villa Park

Aston Villa have been granted planning permission by Birmingham City Council for the redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park.

The project will see the stadium's capacity rise to 50,000 from its current limit of 42,000 with a brand new North Stand.

It would allow the ground to host major international tournaments, with Villa Park on the shortlist for the UK and Ireland's bid to host the 2028 European Championship.

There will also be enhancements to the existing Trinity Stand as well as a new club shop and academy building. The public space around the North Stand and along Witton Road will also be expanded.

"This is great news firstly for our fans - many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the club itself - as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said.

"Finally for our city and region - with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham."

There will also be upgrades to transportation and accessibility around the ground and local area. Improvements to Witton Station are planned, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, with transport bosses looking at making trains more regular and improving access. Parking and traffic in the area is also thought to be an area of concern.

Club hospitality, food and drink options and better WiFi are also on the agenda for improvements during the expansion.

An Aston Villa press release added: "Securing planning approval at Villa Park is an exciting and vital first step in achieving the club's vision to be a world-class venue and a catalyst for the continued redevelopment of the Aston area as part of the wider city masterplan.

Image: Once operational, the redevelopment of Villa Park will contribute an estimated £119.9m to the West Midlands economy each year (Credit: Aston Villa)

"The club will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the elements of the project which Aston Villa does not control, such as transport system and infrastructure works, are prioritised to ensure the best outcome for our fans, local community, the city and the wider region

"Progress in these sectors will be key to confirming a timeframe and the sequencing of Villa Park works.

"Once operational, the redevelopment of Villa Park will contribute an estimated £119.9m to the West Midlands economy each year, creating hundreds of jobs during and post-construction, and attracting 1.65m visitors to the local area annually."