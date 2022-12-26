Mikel Arteta hails 'special' Arsenal win as they put on show for returning Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's win over West Ham as "special" as his side put on a show in front of returning boss Arsene Wenger.

Arteta hopes Wenger's first trip back to the Emirates since leaving the club in 2018 was the first of many future visits by the former Arsenal boss.

Wenger's appearance capped a brilliant Boxing Day for the Gunners faithful who watched their side complete a 3-1 comeback to beat struggling West Ham and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"There's only one Arsene Wenger" erupted from the stands after Gabriel Martinelli pulled the hosts ahead in the second half en route to the hosts' 10th straight top-flight home victory, equalling their all-time record.

Arteta said: "The players didn't know. We wanted to keep it quiet and allow that space for Arsene. Stan and Josh (Kroenke) are here as well. It's a special day.

"Thank you so much for him coming and hopefully walking through the building he is going to feel everything that everybody thinks of him, everything that he left here, but also his presence is something that has to be very attached to this football club. So, thank you for doing that because it means a lot to every body at the club.

"Obviously, it's great and winning my mood is going to be better to speak to him and be around the team. He picked the right moment. It's a really special day because Boxing Day is a beautiful day to play football and I thought the performance today was at a level that he deserved and that hopefully he would like."

When asked if he was heavily involved in convincing Wenger to return, he said: "I have been involved in the process, but it is about him, the timing that he needed to make that step and hopefully he is going to leave here and be willing to spend more time with us and be around us because he's such an influence. For me personally, my career, the way I see the game, but as well for this football club."

Arteta on Premier League title talk: 'We need to focus on us' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta:



"I'm really happy with the performance first of all and then the result.



"Obviously, the context of the game was that they went a goal up, but you saw the reaction of this crowd, generating belief and just giving a lot of energy to the team and the team showed a lot of composure and real quality, but also real clarity to understand what the game demanded, and they executed that really well.



On title talk: "What I tell the players is we have to focus on us. We cannot control what the opponents are going to do, how good they are going to become or how many points they are going to get or drop, so we have to focus on our performance, what we are doing every day and what has brought us here.



"It is not a coincidence, so we need to keep doing what we are doing.



"We overcame a challenge and a difficult moment on top of injuries that we had with Jesus, Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu out. The team still believed and played to the level that they did again."

Arteta tight-lipped on Mudryk bid

Arsenal have submitted an offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports.

The Gunners have reportedly lodged an initial offer of £35.2m, which could rise to £52.9m with add-ons.

Shakhtar have no intention of parting with the 21-year-old Ukraine international for that price but the player is understood to have his heart set on a move to the Emirates.

Arteta was asked about the bid after Arsenal's win but was keeping his cards close to his chest: "You know I never speak about players that are not with us. You have to ask me the question but we've said we will try to find ways to strengthen the team if we find the right players, and that is all I can say."

