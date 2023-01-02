Norwich exclusive: Sporting director Stuart Webber reveals club had to sack Dean Smith and want to appoint his replacement this week

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has told Sky Sports News the club had no choice but to sack manager Dean Smith – and want to announce his replacement this week.

Smith was sacked after their 2-1 loss at 10-man Luton Town on Boxing Day left them fifth in the Championship, 12 points off the automatic promotion spots.

Norwich's defeat at Kenilworth Road was the club's second in succession after losing at home to Blackburn nine days earlier when supporters turned against Smith, which proved to be a contributing factor to his dismissal.

"There's a number of factors but the atmosphere especially in the second half (vs Blackburn) was difficult for the players to perform," Webber exclusively told Sky Sports News. "I thought Dean didn't deserve that but the fact is, that's what happened.

"We also had to look at performances in the main. Were they at the level we'd hoped that they would be? As always there are mitigating factors for that when you get relegated. It's difficult sometimes to turn the mentality around, you get used to losing so you've got to get used to winning again. That's easier said than done however strong you think the squad is.

"But ultimately, when we approach the halfway point in the season, we felt that we had to make a change. The performance at Luton and the fan reaction, it was there and certainly played a part. As we came into two important home games with Reading on Friday and Watford, we had to do something to try to change the mood and the direction our season is going in.

"The top two have gone a long way away from us in the last two or three weeks and we've got to make sure, if we can, to try and keep somewhere near them. If not, certainly to not drop out of the play-off places.

"We felt that, could we stick [with Smith] longer? Yes. Would we have liked to? Yes, because we believed in Dean and what he was ultimately trying to do, but then when we put all the factors together when I sat with Dean and spoke to him, it became a decision that we probably felt was in the best interests of the football club and probably of Dean as well at that point."

Smith was appointed in November last year but couldn't stop Norwich from finishing bottom of the Premier League. Hopes of winning the Championship for a third time in five seasons have been dashed with the focus now on finding a manager who can secure a play-off spot.

David Wagner, who led Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017, is the bookies' favourite to replace Smith with an appointment aiming to be made this week.

"We're well on the way with that [shortlist], there's two managers that aren't even on the bookies' list which always makes me laugh," said Webber.

"We've got a list, we're working through that, we're right near the end of that, we've been interviewing constantly over the last three or four days.

"I really hope we'll be in a position before our next game against Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday, we'll be introducing a new man in the dugout for that game.

"I'd like to think come Thursday or Friday that the person will be in place, taking training and preparing the team for an important cup game because the cup is important for this club. After that, a nice week leading to the Preston league game."

Webber spoke to the players after Smith was sacked, reminding them of their responsibility for the club's form.

"We can't let the season drift away, we can't sleep walk into 'these games don't matter'. I must credit Allan Russell and Steve Weaver who have done a fantastic job over the last three, four days of reminding the players of that," he added.

"Also, credit to the players. We sat with them on the day after Dean went. I gave them the rationale behind it and also reminded them they're the ones who go out on the pitch, they've got a job to do and they need to show the fans something.

"I reminded them, the new manager will be sat watching this game (vs Watford) whether he's here in the stadium or at home on his sofa with a box of Quality Street. When a new manager comes in, everyone is on trial whether you're a player or staff member."