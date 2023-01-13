Chelsea manager Emma Hayes praised for her 'forward-thinking' approach to managing menstrual cycles in sport

Arsenal and Scotland international Jen Beattie has praised Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' "forward-thinking" approach to managing menstrual cycles in football but is concerned by the lack of research and understanding about how performance can be affected.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Three Players and Podcast, Beattie, along with former England international Rachel Yankey and Everton's Izzy Christiansen discussed the return of the WSL and the challenge of periods in women's football and the idea of moving to rival teams.

Following England captain Leah Williamson revealing that she had an endometriosis flare-up that nearly resulted in her missing the Lionesses' triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, the WSL stars went into greater depth on the difficulties surrounding periods in the game.

Image: Leah Williamson opened up on how an endometriosis flare-up nearly ruled her out of Euro 2022

"The broader topic that Leah is trying to raise is so important," Beattie said.

"We all know how much this affects women in general, let alone professional sportswomen.

"There is more and more research going into it and talks, and we had someone come into Arsenal and talk about the different phases and your oestrogen and explaining that. It's sad but a lot of girls don't know the levels and changes.

"They can tell you which phase you're on but they can't really tell you what your levels are in between all that, and I think that's the missing piece - educating people to recognise their own symptoms first and foremost, just understanding what works best for them. That's something I think a lot of females are doing off the cuff without really understanding."

Former Gunners forward Yankey spoke of the "fascinating" experience she had when she joined Chelsea's training ahead of Soccer Aid.

"In 2019, Emma Hayes invited me down to Chelsea before I played in Soccer Aid," said Yankey.

Image: Jen Beattie and Rachel Yankey have praised Emma Hayes, but believe more research is needed into tackling menstruation in women's sport

"It was fascinating, because they had meetings on the menstrual cycle and I'd never come across someone talking about it through all the different phases, the information and the level they were talking at."

Yankey, though, shared her "shock" at the lack of research in overcoming the challenges of menstruation in women's sport, calling for more progress in this area.

"I remember people looking into this when we were playing but that was years and years ago and nothing's actually been done.

"Obviously, Emma Hayes, because of what she's been through personally, understands at that level and wants to actually do more about it but there will be some managers, some teams that wouldn't see it on the level that we would see it and push it, and that's such a shame.

"We need to do more research because, one, you can prevent injuries, two, everyone in football is always looking for those one per cents. You can get so many more games if you know what sort of nutrition players should be eating at different times within their cycles."

Beattie agreed, saying understanding "must be so much further forward in individual sports because they can individualise their training."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Triple Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley believes the SayPeriod campaign will be beneficial for changing the language and the stigma around periods in women's sport.

"I think part of the reasons that it hasn't moved forward in team sports is because it's so difficult to individualise that within a squad.

"Nobody understands how to adapt that yet. I think Emma Hayes, 100 per cent, she has been the most forward-thinking."

Yankey shared her belief that Chelsea and Hayes' emphasis on education when it comes to menstrual cycles has made the west London club a better environment for female athletes.

"I wonder if [new Tottenham signing] Beth England stayed at Chelsea for so long because of the work that they do on their menstrual cycle and the understanding because I know she had problems and issues," said the 43-year old.

"I know she's been quite open on that, how well Chelsea have done for her, so I wonder if that's given her the confidence that she knows her body."

Chelsea return to WSL action away to Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football at 12pm on Sunday January 15.