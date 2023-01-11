Women's Super League returns: Arsenal renew title battle with Chelsea; Leicester step up fight against drop

The Women's Super League resumes at a pivotal point in the title race, with Arsenal looking to dispel failings in recent years and supplant Chelsea at the top of the standings following the month-long break.

The Blues have won the league for the past three seasons but sit only three points ahead of their London rivals, who last won the title in 2019, having played a game more as the two prepare to face on Sunday.

Arsenal announced on Tuesday that more than 40,000 tickets had already been sold for the clash at the Emirates Stadium and will hope that their fans can spur them on to a crucial victory.

Chelsea, however, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, although they failed to record a win over their London rivals in the league last year, drawing 0-0 at home and suffering a 3-2 defeat on the road.

They will take solace in Arsenal being without England winger Beth Mead and club-record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema - both being long-term absentees through ACL injuries.

Later on Sunday, Manchester United face Liverpool for only the second time in the WSL.

Liverpool returned to the top flight after a two-season absence last summer but take on a United side who are searching for a Champions League spot and will want to extend their two-point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester City.

"We hope it's as rivalled as the men's fixture going forwards," United boss Marc Skinner said.

Man Utd host ninth-placed Liverpool on Sunday

"What that takes is not only being geographically close enough but more and more experience playing each other to build that history."

Tottenham will be able to deploy star signing Bethany England for the first time when they take on Aston Villa in the first game of the weekend on Saturday.

England joined the club last week, with it reported that the north London club paid a British record thought to be in the region of £250,000 for the forward.

West Ham's Hawa Cissoko says her team face a tough game against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, as they aim for their highest ever finish in the WSL.

Villa will be a stern test though, with England internationals Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth reinforcing their side after moves from Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

Leicester City replaced manager Lydia Bedford with former Everton boss Willie Kirk in November, but they remain bottom of the table after losing all of their opening nine games.

Leicester are in dire need of points if they are to avoid the drop in their second season in the top flight as they face second-bottom Brighton, who have seven points, on Sunday.

Fifth-placed West Ham face Manchester City, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, as the London side, who are four points behind their opponents, look to sustain their place at the upper end of the table.

Everton have rapidly improved from last year's campaign in which they finished 10th to now find themselves sixth ahead of their game against Reading.

Could huge transfer fees hamper women's football pyramid?

Casey Stoney assesses Manchester United's form and predicts the WSL title race will go down to the wire.

Manchester United boss Skinner has warned skyrocketing transfer fees could pose the danger of further dividing the women's football pyramid.

Lionesses forward England last week joined Tottenham from Chelsea for an undisclosed sum widely believed to be a Women's Super League record, while fellow European champion Keira Walsh's pre-season move to Barcelona is understood to be among the most lucrative deals ever signed by a female footballer.

While Skinner welcomed players increasingly benefitting from higher compensation, he was wary of what the rising costs could mean for clubs without bigger budgets.

He said: "I think fortunately or unfortunately, yes, it's whichever way you look at it for the game and for the growth of the players and for the infrastructure and the product for the fans to watch.

"Yes, it's going to be a positive, but obviously when that happens there's more expense that comes into it. You know, the clubs that can afford it can continue to grow, the clubs that can't, will have to find a different way.

"(But) the excitement around (England's deal) just helps the fanbase grow. It's something to talk about. It helps our fans to grow and connect. I think (the record fees) are going to keep going that way. It's not going to stop now."

