Gilly Flaherty: Liverpool defender and WSL record appearance holder retires from professional football due to family reasons

Liverpool defender and the WSL's all-time appearance holder Gilly Flaherty has retired from professional football due to family reasons.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds last July from West Ham, having worn the captain's armband at the east London club.

It was against the Hammers that Flaherty played her final WSL game - number 177 - in December, keeping a clean sheet as Liverpool won 2-0. Her final game as a professional came as a second-half substitute in the Conti Cup against Manchester City at Prenton Park.

She had broken Lioness Jill Scott's WSL appearance record in November when she made WSL appearance number 176 against Brighton and now steps away from her playing career for family reasons.

In a statement, Flaherty said: "I've taken the decision to retire from professional football. It isn't a decision I've taken lightly but one I've reached after speaking with those closest to me.

"Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken - for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing wise I don't want to carry on without him by my side.

"Playing wise I know the right decision is for me to call it a day. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me.

"I want to thank Liverpool, especially Beardy [Matt Beard] and Russ [Fraser] for bringing me to the club.

"I'd also like to thank the Liverpool fans for supporting me and taking me in. Even though it has not been a finished journey I'd like to think the fans saw commitment and dedication to the badge from me and I gave 110 per cent in every game.

"I also wish to thank the players for being there for me throughout my time at the club and I wish them nothing but success for the rest of the season."

Flaherty spent a period in the youth set-up at Millwall before joining Arsenal, beginning her senior career in 2006. In 2011, she scored the first goal in WSL history against Chelsea - a club she would later join in 2014 - before four years at West Ham.

During her career, Flaherty won four WSL titles, seven Women's FA Cup wins and a UEFA Cup win.

She added: "I'd like to thank all the managers I've played under, from beginning at Millwall, through Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and now Liverpool.

"And to all the former teammates I've ever had the pleasure to share a field with and the professionals I've played against on a weekly basis.

"I'm grateful to have been part of an era before we turned pro, where we had to work as well as play football. It's been an honour to have been there from the very beginning, to have committed my whole career to English football and to the WSL for the past 11 or 12 years.

"To have witnessed the growth and be a part of that has been truly special. Hopefully I've had a positive effect on many of those I've met in the dressing rooms, training pitches and stadiums along this wonderful journey. Thank you."

Beard worked with Flaherty at West Ham, before bringing her experience to Liverpool after their promotion back to the WSL last season.

He said: "I'd just like to offer huge congratulations to Gilly on a wonderful career. She's achieved everything there is to achieve in the domestic game. We just wish her every success in all her future endeavours."