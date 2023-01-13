Antonio Conte: Tottenham manager reveals Dejan Kulusevski will be fit to face Arsenal in north London derby on Sunday

Antonio Conte says Tottenham will be boosted by the return to fitness of key attacker Dejan Kulusevski for Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal.

The Sweden international has been fit to start just eight fixtures for the club this season, with a thigh injury sidelining him before the World Cup and an unnamed muscle problem keeping him out of action since the restart.

However, Conte revealed Kulusevski will be available this weekend, when Tottenham will hope to boost their top-four hopes and disrupt the Gunners' title charge.

However, the Spurs boss suggested the match may come too soon for Richarlison (thigh) and Rodrigo Bentancur (groin), with the Italian concerned about risking those players.

"The news for sure the situation is going to improve, especially for Deki Kulusevski," Conte said. "He had a training session in the last few days with us. I think he is going to be ready to play.

"About Richy and Rodrigo (Bentancur), both situations are improving. I think in this moment Deki is much more ready to play and especially don't take risk because, for us, it is very important to have patience, especially because these are important players for a long period.

"To accelerate the process, to recover and risk to lose them for a long period again is not good, is not positive.

"We have another training session tomorrow to monitor the situation about Rodrigo and Richy."

Tottenham were beaten at Arsenal earlier this season but landed a decisive win over their rivals at home in May, helping to secure their top-four finish ahead of their neighbours.

There was an incredible atmosphere that night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Conte hopes the fans can recreate that environment, despite some recent frustrations from the fanbase about the team's performances and the ownership.

"Our fans, they never disappointed us," said Conte. "In every moment of the season they showed to be with us, in positive and negative situations.

"We know very well the importance of this game from the fans, the rivalry.

"I remember last season a fantastic atmosphere in this game and I expect the same again."

Reflecting on the development of Premier League leaders Arsenal since that match, Conte praised the Gunners' progress and hopes Tottenham's own hard work for longer-term success will see them take a similar path.

However, he conceded short-term results are also crucial to help that journey, underlining the importance of Sunday's game.

"Arsenal are showing they are in the right direction," said Conte. "They are top of the table. But they are deserving to stay in this position. It's not for luck but because in every game they've shown to be a really good team, a solid team.

"But at the same time you have to look to ourselves and I continue to repeat the same situation - we are working very hard in these 14 months, all compartments in Tottenham, to try to be something important, more solid.

"We have to continue in this way and at the same time try to find a good result because good results are important for every process."