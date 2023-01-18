Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager hits back at "awful" reports some of his players are against him

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has hit back at the "awful" reports that some members of his squad have turned on him, branding them untrue following his side's 5-2 FA Cup win over Leeds.

The Whites won their first FA Cup match in six years on Wednesday night as two goals from both Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford sealed a thumping replay victory over the Championship side.

After the match, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear embraced Marsch in front of the media moment before his post-match press conference started in an apparent indication of unity between the under-fire manager and the club hierarchy.

With Leeds sitting two points above the relegation zone ahead of the Super Sunday visit of Brentford at Elland Road, Marsch said his entire squad are "united" and "together".

Image: Wilfried Gnonto scored twice in Leeds 5-2 win at Elland Road

"I know it's hard for everybody to be patient and I come into the spotlight if we're not getting results," said Marsch.

"I want to try and find a way for our fans, for our club, for everyone to keep their belief in this team because I see them [the players] every day, I see their work ethic. I see their commitment to each other.

"Even this report that comes out, the 'BS' that some of the players are against me, is just awful, just awful. We are united, we are together, we are doing everything we can as a group.

"We are all harbouring the responsibility, especially me. And we believe in ourselves and we know we are going to get better.

"I know I've taken a lot of criticism and in some cases rightly so, but I've felt internally we are moving in the right direction."

Brentford (H) - Sunday January 22, 2pm - Live on Sky Sports

Accrington/Boreham Wood (A) - Saturday January 28, 3pm

Nottingham Forest (A) - Sunday February 5, 2pm - Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United (H) - Sunday February 12, 2pm - Live on Sky Sports

Everton (A) - Saturday February 18, 3pm

Watch Leeds United vs Brentford live on Sky Sports Premier League this Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm