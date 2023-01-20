Dani Alves: Brazil defender arrested in Spain over alleged nightclub sexual abuse

Brazil defender Dani Alves has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on 31st December at a nightclub in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexually groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.

The 39-year-old footballer is Brazil's second-most-capped player, having made 126 appearances for his country.

Alves spent almost a decade at Barcelona from 2008 to 2016 before moving to Juventus.

Over the past five years, he has played for the Turin club, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo before returning to Barcelona for a stint in 2021.

He moved to Mexican side Punas UNAM in July.