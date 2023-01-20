 Skip to content

Dani Alves: Brazil defender arrested in Spain over alleged nightclub sexual abuse

Dani Alves will go before a judge after he was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain; The alleged act took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona; Alves, 39, is Brazil's second-most-capped player and has played for Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

Friday 20 January 2023 13:26, UK

Brazil&#39;s Dani Alves during the 2022 World Cup
Image: Brazil's Dani Alves during the 2022 World Cup

Brazil defender Dani Alves has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on 31st December at a nightclub in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexually groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.

The 39-year-old footballer is Brazil's second-most-capped player, having made 126 appearances for his country.

Alves spent almost a decade at Barcelona from 2008 to 2016 before moving to Juventus.

Over the past five years, he has played for the Turin club, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo before returning to Barcelona for a stint in 2021.

He moved to Mexican side Punas UNAM in July.

