EFL goals and round-up: Bolton, Derby, Portsmouth win

Bolton striker Dion Charles was sent off for what looked to be a case of mistaken identity in their 1-0 win over Forest Green.

Charles had put Wanderers ahead after six minutes when he tucked away a Gethin Jones cross.

But there were farcical scenes in the 28th minute when the goalscorer was shown a red card by referee Tom Nield.

It was team-mate Elias Kachunga who appeared to throw a punch at Rovers defender Brandon Cooper as they tussled off the ball.

However, the 10 men held on to stay three points behind fourth-placed Derby, who scored twice in the final three minutes to beat Port Vale 2-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dion Charles was sent off for Bolton in their League One clash against Forest Green Rovers, however, it was teammate Elias Kachunga who appeared to strike an opposing player.

Funso Ojo put the hosts ahead when he tucked away the rebound after Daniel Butterworth's 56th-minute shot was saved by Joe Wildsmith.

But David McGoldrick equalised in the 87th minute and two minutes later Nathaniel Mendez-Laing snatched a dramatic win.

Freddie Ladapo scored after 55 seconds as Ipswich closed in on the top two with a thumping 4-0 victory over Morecambe.

Ladapo gave the hosts a dream start after Morecambe only half-cleared a corner and he doubled the lead 15 minutes later when he tucked away Nathan Broadhead's pass.

Conor Chaplin then scored twice before half-time to wrap up an emphatic win.

Sam Vokes inspired Wycombe to a 2-0 victory over Oxford.

The former Wales striker fired the opener after 19 minutes and then turned provider when his header was converted by Anis Mehmeti with a low drive 10 minutes before half-time.

Goals in each half from Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott gave Portsmouth a 2-0 win at Fleetwood.

Pompey were leading through Bishop's strike when Joe Morrell was sent off 20 minutes from time, earning a second yellow card for deliberate handball.

But John Mousinho's side wrapped up the points when substitute Pigott pounced at a corner.

Tom Bayliss struck a minute from time as Shrewsbury secured a last-gasp 1-0 win at MK Dons.

Exeter's home game against Barnsley was postponed three hours before kick-off due to a frozen pitch, while Peterborough's trip to Burton and Cheltenham against Sheffield Wednesday also fell foul of the weather.

Sky Bet League Two

Kristian Dennis scored twice as Carlisle moved within touching distance of the League Two automatic-promotion places with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool.

Paul Simpson's side made a fast start as Morgan Feeney opened the scoring after six minutes at Brunton Park.

Striker Dennis struck for the fourth game in a row with his 16th and 17th goals of a fruitful campaign, either side of Josh Umerah's calm finish for the visitors, to take the Cumbrians one point behind third-placed Northampton.

Pools remain two points above the drop zone after a third league defeat in five outings.

Fiacre Kelleher came off the bench to earn Colchester a point in a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Salford.

Salford took a 49th-minute lead through Conor McAleny, who nodded in from close range after Theo Vassell's header from a corner had struck the crossbar.

However, Colchester equalised in the 63rd minute when substitute Kelleher rose to head home Luke Chambers' pass.

In the night's only other fixture following a string of postponements, Bradford held Stockport to a goalless draw to prevent the home side leapfrogging them into the play-off spots.