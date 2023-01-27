Everton: Sean Dyche expected to be appointed manager after winning race to succeed Frank Lampard

Sean Dyche is expected to be appointed Everton manager on Friday.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Dyche both held talks with the club on Thursday, with the former spotted in London for negotiations with the Everton board.

But it seems the former Burnley manager has won the race to succeed Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

On Thursday night, Bielsa - who was Farhad Moshiri's first-choice option to replace Lampard - had a long meeting with the Toffees owner.

While the Argentine coach impressed, it is thought he would need a summer to get the Everton team into the shape that he would've liked.

On the other hand, it was felt Dyche could hit the ground running. The former Burnley manager knows three or four of the Everton players well and the stability those relationships brought was a deciding factor.

One of them is defender Michael Keane, who spent three seasons working under Dyche at Burnley between 2014 and 2017. The 30-year-old is now expected to stay at Goodison Park after concerns about his future, with Dyche a big fan of the central defender.

Sky Sports News also revealed this week that the cost of bringing Bielsa in also meant the deal was a difficult one to do.

Bielsa and his backroom staff were likely to cost Everton up to £1m a month - a figure which would cover all the members of the coach's support staff.

Bielsa's particular negotiating style sees him request a large fee which he then distributes throughout his coaching team, who come as a non-negotiable part of the package.

It is understood there were concerns among the Everton bosses about the cost and about making such wholesale changes to their coaching staff structure.

The Toffees board wanted a manager with Premier League experience, which is why they have turned to Dyche.

'Dyche has the experience of what Everton need'

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor at Everton's Finch Farm training ground:

"We spoke about the problems of making that Bielsa appointment: the fact he wanted a long period of time to get his philosophy across. We also knew he wanted a bit more pace in the side.

"But we also knew that Sean Dyche had held positive talks with Everton earlier this week and impressed during those talks. Now they've decided that Dyche is the right fit for Everton moving forward.

"Everton wanted that manager with Premier League experience - Bielsa and Dyche both fit the bill in that respect - but Dyche has had a raft of experience that Everton faces to stay in the Premier League this season.

"The key fact will be the ability to work with this group of players and how he can get his message across. Bielsa has a very unique style of the way he wants to go about things, so he would want pace into the side. But Dyche has been able to turn his hands in a different way at Burnley.

"Over a long period of time on a shoestring budget, Dyche was able to keep Burnley in the Premier League and now he's charged with that task to keep Everton in the Premier League.

"It is so tight at the bottom, there is the scope to get out of it. Thirty-five points will be able to secure safety given how the Premier League table is at the minute. He will also have a week or so to build up to his first game against Arsenal on February 4 at Goodison Park."

Gordon turns up to Everton training ground

One of the first issues Dyche will have to sort at Everton is the future of attacker Anthony Gordon, who appeared at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Friday after a three-day absence.

Sky Sports News reported this week that Gordon was not there on Tuesday due to a planned absence, but did not show up on Wednesday and Thursday for unplanned reasons.

Gordon is a target for Newcastle, with a bid of around £40m believed to be enough to convince Everton to sell the 21-year-old.

But as news of Dyche's expected arrival at Everton was being announced, Gordon turned up during Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor's live broadcast.

February 4 - Arsenal (H), kick-off 12.30pm

February 13 - Liverpool (A), live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

February 18 - Leeds (H), kick-off 3pm

February 25 - Aston Villa (H), kick-off 3pm

March 5 - Nottingham Forest (A), kick-off 2pm

March 11 - Brentford (H), kick-off 3pm