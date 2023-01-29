Arsenal and Man City record big victories to reach Women's FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal and Manchester City recorded big victories as they cruised through to the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup against lower-league opposition.

The Gunners' goals were shared among eight players in their 9-0 hammering of Leeds, with Stina Blackstenius the only player to score twice for the 14-time competition winners.

Caitlin Foord put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, with Kathrine Moller Kuhl and a Kim Little penalty making it 3-0 before half-time against the National League Division One North visitors.

Image: Stina Blackstenius struck twice for Arsenal

The floodgates opened after the interval with further goals from Lina Hurtig, Jen Beattie, Michelle Agyemang and Victoria Pelova, along with Blackstenius' brace.

Shaw hat-trick as City thrash Sheffield United

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as Manchester City sealed a dominant 7-0 triumph over Championship side Sheffield United.

Image: Khadija Shaw bagged a hat-trick for Manchester City

Julie Blakstad registered a second-half double, with Chloe Kelly and Deyna Castellanos also on target.

England on target for five-star Spurs

Tottenham also eased past their fourth-round opponents, beating Championship leaders London City Lionesses 5-0.

Image: Bethany England scored again for Tottenham

Bethany England opened the scoring for Rehanne Skinner's side in the 11th minute, before Mana Iwabuchi doubled their lead just before the break.

Second-half goals from Drew Spence and Eveliina Summanen, along with an own goal from Harley Bennett, rounded off a 5-0 win and a comfortable afternoon for Spurs.

Kerr helps Chelsea edge Liverpool

Australia forward Sam Kerr notched a hat-trick as Chelsea edged Women's Super League rivals Liverpool 3-2.

Image: Chelsea overcame Liverpool to reach the fifth round

Kerr opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark and added a second early in the second half to put the Blues in the driving seat.

Ceri Holland pulled one back for the visitors but Kerr swiftly restored Chelsea's cushion with her third goal before a late Gemma Bonner effort set up a tight finish.

Man Utd, Reading progress

Nikita Parris hit a goal in each half as Manchester United avoided an upset with a 2-1 triumph at Sunderland.

In the second all-WSL clash of the day, Reading needed a penalty shoot-out to progress after their match against Leicester finished 2-2.

Reading won 3-2 on penalties, after Emma Mukandi scored a 102nd-minute leveller.

Aston Villa were 6-0 up against AFC Fylde after 26 minutes. It finished 11-0 to Carla Ward's side, with Rachel Daly scoring four.

Elsewhere, Julia Olme hit two goals as Brighton breezed to a 7-0 success at West Brom while Championship side Birmingham beat Everton 1-0.

Durham saw off Crystal Palace 3-0, Cardiff won 4-1 at Burnley, Coventry defeated 10-player Hashtag United 4-0 and Lewes progressed courtesy of a 1-0 victory at Ipswich.

West Ham beat Wolves 2-0, Charlton were 5-1 winners at Wimbledon and Bristol City overcame Oxford 4-0.