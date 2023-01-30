Swansea's Michael Obafemi completed a loan switch to Burnley on Monday; the 22-year-old was the victim of social media abuse following the move; Swansea have announced the club is "working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action"

Michael Obafemi: Swansea "sickened" by "disgusting" racist social media abuse aimed at striker after loan switch to Burnley

Swansea have said they are "sickened" by "disgusting" racist social media abuse aimed at Michael Obafemi following his loan switch to Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for Swansea, has joined Vincent Kompany's side until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Swansea say the offensive posts have been reported to South Wales Police.

In a statement, the Welsh club said: "Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi's loan move to Burnley.

"The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

"The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football."

Sky Sports News has contacted Burnley and South Wales Police for comment.