Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea forward apologises after use of racial slur on social media

Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea for £88m from Shakhtar in the January transfer window

Chelsea's £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised after using a racial slur while reciting a rap song on one of his social platforms.

Mudryk repeated the term as part of a clip posted on TikTok last July.

Sky Sports News has contacted Chelsea. The 22-year-old's representative told The Sun: "Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video.

"His intention was to solely recite the lyrics of a song. Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it's not appropriate."

Kick It Out said in a statement: "Kick it Out condemns the use of all racial slurs, irrespective of context. The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game."