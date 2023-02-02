Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward has all charges against him dropped

Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood had faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault; Greenwood has now had all charges against him dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped.

The 21-year-old forward faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All three charges related to the same woman.

The investigation began just over a year ago, in January 2022. A trial date had been set for 27 November this year.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday February 2 2023), been discontinued by the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service]."

Chief superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP's head of public protection, said: "Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

"The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

When contacted by Sky Sports News, Manchester United did not comment. Greenwood remains suspended by United.

United announced on January 30 last year he would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice".

