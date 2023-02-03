Chelsea omit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Benoit Badiashile from Champions League squad as Joao Felix included

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been axed from Chelsea's Champions League squad with record-breaking signing Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix included.

Benoit Badiashile is also not listed on Chelsea's UEFA squad page after joining in a £35m deal last month.

Chelsea were only allowed to register a maximum of three new players for the knockout stages of the Champions League, before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16, starting on February 15.

Chelsea

Fulham Friday 3rd February 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

All clubs are limited to a 25-man squad and Chelsea used 24 players in the group stage, with only one of them - Jorginho - leaving the club in the January transfer window. Clubs had to inform UEFA of their desired squad changes by 11pm on Thursday, February 2.

The three new registered players are allowed to have played for another club in European competitions this season, so being cup-tied for the knockout stages was not an option for any of the players.

Image: All of Chelsea's January transfer window signings

Chelsea made eight signings in January for a combined total of £323.3m. Malo Gusto is staying on loan at Lyon and Andrey Santos is waiting for a work permit so that left Graham Potter with the dilemma of picking three players from Fernandez, Mudryk, Felix, Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke.

Aubameyang is included in Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad along with their new signings as there are no restrictions on how many changes clubs can make. The deadline was also on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has not started for Chelsea since their 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on November 6. He has scored three goals for the club having joined on Deadline Day last summer in a £10m deal from Barcelona which included Marcos Alonso going the other way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter says he will have to have 'difficult conversations' with players he will not be able to include in the Champions League squad.

Potter said on Thursday he expected some difficult conversations with players over his Champions League squad selection.

"There will be awkward questions and conversations as that's where we are because only XI can play and certain numbers can be in squads," he said.

"So it's about being honest, open, respectful and as transparent as you can. We have to create an environment where you respect players want to play and respect players want to compete and help the team."

Chelsea's Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Marcus Bettinelli

Edouard Mendy

Defenders:

Thiago Silva

Trevoh Chalobah

Ben Chilwell

Reece James

Kalidou Koulibaly

Cesar Azpilicueta

Marc Cucurella

Wesley Fofana

Midfielders:

Enzo Fernandez

N'Golo Kante

Mateo Kovacic

Christian Pulisic

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Raheem Sterling

Mason Mount

Denis Zakaria

Hakim Ziyech

Conor Gallagher

Carney Chukwuemeka

Charlie Webster*

Lewis Hall*

Forwards:

Joao Felix

Mykhailo Mudryk

Armando Broja*

Kai Havertz

* denotes B list player

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham live on Sky Sports' Friday Night Football from 7pm; Kick-off 8pm