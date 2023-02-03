Premier League betting: Back a Brighton goal-fest and Tottenham to get result vs Manchester City

Jones Knows has one best bet to attack this weekend as he looks to build on his +15 worth of profit for the Premier League season.

How did we get on last weekend?

Some absolute tosh was spouted by me on the last gameweek and losing two points of stakes was richly deserved.

"There looks no way back for David Moyes at West Ham now," said Jones Knows as he tipped Everton to get a result at the London Stadium.

"A shots-heavy game is foreseen between Leeds and Brentford and 10 or more shots on target in the game looks set to cop," he added. Wrong again. Just five shots on target were seen in a game that ended 0-0.

The FA Cup break was needed. Time to recharge. No more tosh this week please. We're after dosh courtesy of a 13/2 double.

The markets still haven't woken up to the goals factor in Roberto De Zerbi's games in charge of Brighton. In their last 13 games there have been 52 goals scored, working at an average of four per game. In 11 of those matches, backers of both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals would have copped a return to a healthy profit margin with the price usually trading around the even-money mark. Well, that simple yet effective strategy is there for the taking again in this one with 11/8 with Sky Bet available on both teams scoring and the game producing over 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth are the reason for that price being bulky as they've only scored once in their last five games since the restart. Yet, there were positive signs in forward areas in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest with new signing Dango Ouattara providing a fantastic source of width and imagination.

Bournemouth created an expected goals figure of 1.42 from their 16 shots, showcasing quick transitions to work the ball into space - and that's how you create big moments against this Brighton side who do leave themselves exposed when their midfield is bypassed. The Cherries can play their part in another goal frenzy at The Amex.

Hopefully when that lands on Saturday, we'll roll over to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City on Super Sunday.

I'm swimming against the market with this one as in I'm opposing City and backing a low scoring affair.

Only one of City's last 15 away games against 'big six' opposition, barring Liverpool, have produced four or more goals and all five of their last meetings at Tottenham in all competitions have seen under 2.5 goals backers collect.

City's attack isn't exactly purring right now either, especially away from home. Erling Haaland has only scored in one of his last six away appearances in all competitions whilst overall City have only found the net six times in their last eight away games, only scoring two or more in just one of those matches - away at Leeds on Boxing Day.

Tottenham, with a full-strength squad, have shown glimpses since the restart of the form that took them to a top-four finish in the second half of last season under Antonio Conte. They can get a result.