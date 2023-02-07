Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest

Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job.

The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.

He had been among the candidates to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds after the American's sacking on Tuesday, but his new contract extends his stay at the Hawthorns for another two years.

Albion teased the announcement on social media with a clip from the popular BBC TV series Happy Valley, in which main character Catherine Cawood says: "Why is everyone pretending you're going to Leeds when you're not?"

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club website he had first sat down with Corberan to discuss his future at the club three weeks ago, while Marsch was still in a job at Elland Road.

He said: "His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefitted from Carlos' first-class coaching, tactical know-how, and attention to detail.

"We sat down three weeks ago to discuss the future of the club and Carlos' vision for Albion is absolutely aligned with my own. Together we are determined to continue taking the club forwards."

Corberan worked at Leeds for three years until 2020, first as U23 manager and then first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa, before he left to join Huddersfield.

Corberan himself added: "I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me.

"It is important to me that we do not let this moment distract us from our target, which is to ensure we improve every day, making the team more and more competitive for the challenges ahead. My focus is always on earning a positive result in our next game and we are working hard to achieve that at Birmingham City on Friday night."