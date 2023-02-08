Huddersfield sack Mark Fotheringham after 21 games and now seeking fourth manager in seven months

Huddersfield have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just 21 games in charge of the club, leaving them searching for a fourth manager in seven months.

Fotheringham lost his job on the back of a five-game winless run in the Championship, with his final game a 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday - in which the Terriers were only denied victory by Josh Bowler's last-minute equaliser.

Overall, Huddersfield picked up 21 points from his 20 league games at the helm, leaving them a point inside the Championship relegation zone.

Kenny Miller has also left the John Smith's Stadium meaning assistant coach Narcis Pelach, who previously served as Girona's U23 manager, is due to take charge of their relegation battle with Wigan on Saturday.

Fotheringham's sacking is the third managerial departure at Huddersfield since last July, when Carlos Corberan resigned over disagreements with the club's board. His successor, Danny Schofield, then lasted only nine matches - and one win - before he was dismissed.