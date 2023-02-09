Nathan Jones: Southampton boss denies shifting blame for poor form and insists he has 'gone back to basics'

Nathan Jones has denied attempting to shift the blame for Southampton's dreadful Premier League form with his outspoken comments after their defeat at Brentford.

Saints were beaten 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last Saturday - their sixth defeat in seven Premier League games under Jones - and the manager reacted by revealing he felt he had "compromised in terms of certain principles" because of "personnel", "fans" and "the way people want to play".

Jones conceded he had "gone away" from what brought him success at Luton before his move to St Mary's, but insisted "I'm not going to do that again".

Martin Semmens, Southampton's chief executive, admitted at a fans' forum this week that he did not appreciate Jones' comments and, while he defended the Welshman, said he could see why others thought the manager was trying to divert attention away from himself.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's game at home to Wolves, Jones said: "I wasn't doing that at all. In fact, I was doing the opposite. I was accepting responsibility for all the results.

"What I said was I have compromised things I do on a day-to-day basis, which are my decisions. I don't get pressure from anyone. I listen to people, like I do at every other club. But I live and die by my decisions. That's not shifting the blame.

"In fact, I felt I was too honest because I was accepting responsibility for every single thing, because that's what I've always done."

After displaying his determination to change course, Jones said this week he had "just gone back to basics."

"I've gone back to what I've normally done," he added. "When I said compromise, it was just a few day-to-day things that normally I do differently. I've never put anything on anyone else."

Jones: I know we run the club well

Also speaking at the fans' forum was Rasmus Ankersen, Southampton's director of football, who offered his support for Jones.

The comments were appreciated by the manager, who said: "It's why I came here - they see substance."

"I'm disappointed with the results, but I know that we're doing good work behind the scenes," added Jones.

The ex-Luton boss also attracted scrutiny last week after claiming to have been one of the best-performing coaches in Europe during his time at Kenilworth Road, and he remained in bullish mood on Friday.

Pointing to his results during his second spell in charge of Luton, Jones said: "I was recruited because of that. We had certain stats that this club wanted to attain.

"I know we run a football club really well. I know we develop individuals. I know we're thorough. I know we're tactically good. It's just that, if we don't get results, it's very hard to back that up."

That lack of results has contributed to dwindling support for Jones among Southampton supporters, who chanted for the manager to leave his role during the Brentford game.

Jones - who admitted he was unsure whether his job would be safe if his side lost to Wolves on Saturday - denied suggestions his relationship with the fans was past the point of no return, saying: "I'm not sure I am.

"All I can reassure them is we work hard and we do good work on the training ground. Normally I can back that up with results.

"There's certain elements you feel are not necessary and a bit unfair. [But] the higher you go, the more scrutiny you get."

Saints to be 'bold and positive' against Wolves

Image: Wolves have taken 10 points from six games under new manager Julen Lopetegui

While Southampton cannot move out of the relegation zone this weekend, a win over Wolves would close the gap on their 15th-placed opponents to just two points.

However, a defeat could leave Saints five points adrift at the bottom of the table if results elsewhere this weekend go against them, and Jones admitted: "What we have to do is get results and get results quickly."

However, the former Stoke boss said "I genuinely believe I can" when asked whether he was able to keep Southampton in the Premier League, and said his side - who are the joint-third lowest scorers in the Premier League - will take on Wolves with a positive approach.

"We've got to defend better," Jones said. "We've got to be aggressive and front-footed, and we've got to implement our strengths on the game.

"I don't want to negate teams - I want to be bold and positive. I want to implement our style and gameplan on them."