Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham midfielder to undergo ACL surgery and out for season as injury crisis deepens

Tottenham are facing an injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with Rodrigo Bentancur set to undergo ACL surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be a miserable day for the north London side, who lost 4-1 at the King Power Stadium.

It has now been confirmed that the midfielder will undergo surgery on his knee injury, which will him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

A tweet from Tottenham read: "We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign. He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff. We're all behind you, Rodrigo."

Bentancur's injury comes at a particularly bad time for Spurs, who are already without the injured Yves Bissouma and suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at AC Milan.

While Hojbjerg will be eligible for domestic fixtures, Antonio Conte's side face going into their crucial encounter at San Siro with Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp as their only available central midfielders.

Tottenham's next six fixtures AC Milan (A) - Champions League, Tuesday February 14

- Champions League, Tuesday February 14 West Ham (H) - Premier League, Sunday February 19, live on Sky Sports

- Premier League, Sunday February 19, live on Sky Sports Chelsea (H) - Premier League, Sunday February 26, live on Sky Sports

- Premier League, Sunday February 26, live on Sky Sports Sheffield United (A) - FA Cup, Wednesday March 1

- FA Cup, Wednesday March 1 Wolves (A) - Premier League, Saturday March 4

- Premier League, Saturday March 4 AC Milan (H) - Champions League, Wednesday March 8

Sarr has started just one Premier League game since signing from Metz in the summer of 2021 and has never played in the Champions League, while academy product Skipp has started just five matches in all competitions this season.

Eric Dier can also step into midfield, but he has been used as part of a back three since Conte - who has also been absent this month due to surgery - took charge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester’s win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, which saw Bentancur score before being forced off

Spurs' midfield ranks will not be bolstered anytime soon, with the transfer window closed until the summer and Bissouma out for several months following ankle surgery.

Bissouma was one of three players to have been ruled out for a significant period of time during what has been a brutal week following the 1-0 win over Manchester City on February 5.

Captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces between six and eight weeks out with a knee injury, while Ryan Sessegnon could be sidelined for a similar period of time with a hamstring issue.

Image: Hugo Lloris could be out for up to two months with a knee injury

As well as their two-legged tie against Milan - Spurs' first Champions League knockout matches in three years - they also face important games in the Premier League and FA Cup over the coming weeks.

Upon their return from Italy, Spurs play back-to-back London derbies against West Ham on Sunday and Chelsea on February 26 - both of which will be live on Sky Sports - as they look to close the two-point gap on fourth-placed Newcastle.

