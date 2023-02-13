Getafe midfielder Jakub Jankto, who is on loan at Sparta Prague, has become the third active footballer to come out as gay, following Adelaide United defender Josh Cavallo and Blackpool striker Jake Daniels

Jakub Jankto: Czech Republic international comes out as gay in social media statement

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has publicly come out as gay

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has become the highest-profile current male footballer to announce he is gay.

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe, revealed his sexuality in a post on Twitter, saying: "I no longer want to hide myself."

The 27-year-old midfielder has 45 caps for his country and has previously played in Italy for Sampdoria and Udinese.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In a video on Twitter, Jankto said: "Hi, I'm Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have a family, I have my friends. I have a job, which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I'm homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

A message at the end of the video read: "This is not entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."

Image: Jankto has received 45 caps for the Czech Republic since making his debut in 2017

Jankto follows in the footsteps of Australian Josh Cavallo, who came out publicly in 2021, and Jake Daniels of Blackpool, who is the only current British male player to reveal he is gay.

Messages of support quickly followed Jankto's post, with Sparta Prague saying on Twitter: "Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and team-mates some time ago.

"Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters."

The Premier League replied to Jankto's tweet, saying: "We're with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone."

The Professional Footballers' Association added: "Well said, Jakub. We're all with you!", while players' organisation FIFPRO said: "Live your life, Jakub. Proud."



'A history-making moment for men's football'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Holmes, founder of Sports Media LGBT+, discusses the impact of Jakub Jankto's decision to come out as gay and why it is such a significant moment in football

Sports Media LGBT+ founder Jon Holmes:

"This is a history-making moment for the men's game. Jakub is the first active senior international player to come out as gay or bisexual publicly. That in itself is a really significant moment for football.

"I think many people will be familiar with male footballers coming out over the years, but to do it at the elite level, to do it at the age of 27 when you've won over 40 international caps for his country, this is a life-changing moment for him, but also shifts the men's game into a new stage of understanding the experiences of what it's like to be gay or bisexual and to play at that level.

"I think Jakub has spoken really eloquently and he's used the power of social media to get his message across and it's already having a huge impact."

How the football world has reacted

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options