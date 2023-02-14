EFL goals and round-up: Burnley earn late point; Norwich, Sunderland win

Michael Obafemi's stoppage-time equaliser earned Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley a 1-1 draw at home to Watford.

The Clarets were looking for a club-record 11th straight league win but ended up being relieved to take a point.

Burnley almost went ahead in the opening minute when an Ashley Barnes shot was touched on to the crossbar by Daniel Bachmann.

Instead Watford took a 32nd-minute lead when Clarets 'keeper Arijanet Muric made a mess of a clearance and Ken Sema's cross was tucked in by Joao Pedro.

But Obafemi struck in a goalmouth scramble following a corner to deny Watford a second win over Burnley this season.

Jack Clarke scored twice as Sunderland won 3-0 at QPR to climb to sixth.

Luke O'Nien pounced on a mistake by Rangers 'keeper Seny Dieng to score the opener and Anthony Patterson saved Ilias Chair's penalty midway through the second half before Clarke's late double.

Norwich came from behind to beat Hull 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Hull defender Jacob Greaves grabbed his fourth goal of the season after Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn dropped a cross.

But Kieran Dowell levelled for the home side with a deflected shot, Gabriel Sara fired them ahead and Josh Sargent added the third.

Coventry beat Millwall 1-0 to earn just a second win in nine matches thanks to Viktor Gyokeres' second-half goal.

Goals in the final 10 minutes from Perry Ng and Callum Robinson saw Cardiff claim a first victory under Sabri Lamouchi as they ran out 2-0 winners against Birmingham.

Ty Fornah's last-gasp goal gave Reading a 2-1 win over Rotherham.

Veteran Rotherham defender Lee Peltier scored his first goal in more than nine years to put them ahead but a header from Andy Carroll levelled for the Royals and Fornah won it in stoppage time.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth retained top spot in Sky Bet League One after Saxon Earley's first goal for the club helped earn a 3-1 success at Oxford.

Earley, a January signing from Norwich, marked his maiden start for the Pilgrims by restoring their lead in the 65th minute after U's midfielder Cameron Brannagan cancelled out Matt Butcher's opener.

Ryan Hardie's 11th league goal of the season sealed success for Steven Schumacher's side in added time.

Second-placed Sheffield Wednesday remain two points behind Argyle with a game in hand following a comfortable 3-0 victory over lowly Morecambe at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass' double following a first-minute strike from captain Barry Bannan stretched the Owls' impressive unbeaten run to 18 games.

Bolton took advantage of Ipswich's goalless draw at Bristol Rovers to seize third spot with a second successive 5-0 win.

Goals from Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete, Gethin Jones, Eoin Toal and Randell Williams earned the Trotters an emphatic victory over struggling MK Dons.

Play-off hopefuls Derby battled back but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Lincoln.

Conor Hourihane secured a point for the fifth-placed Rams after Imps forward Ben House was sent off for a second bookable offence early in the second half following Olamide Shodipo's first-half opener.

Barnsley complete the top six following a 3-1 success at Port Vale.

Luca Connell, Liam Kitching and Adam Phillips were on target for the Tykes at Vale Park, while Nathan Smith briefly brought the hosts level.

Wycombe remain hot on the heels of the play-off places after goals from Josh Scowen and Garath McCleary earned a 2-0 success at relegation-threatened Accrington.

Dane Scarlett's stoppage-time winner gave Portsmouth a 1-0 success over Burton at Fratton Park, while Shrewsbury's six-match winning streak was halted by a goalless draw at Exeter.

Bottom club Forest Green are now 11 games without victory dating back to early December after Corey Blackett-Taylor's first-half strike earned Charlton a 1-0 away win.

Cheltenham boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 success at second-bottom Cambridge. Second-half goals from Elliot Bonds and James Olayinka, either side of Joe Ironside's penalty, earned the Robins victory.

Promise Omochere scored the only goal as Fleetwood defeated Peterborough 1-0.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient returned to winning ways and extended their lead atop Sky Bet League Two to 10 points after a nervy 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Rochdale.

Orient hit the front through Ruel Sotirou, who latched on to a long pass from Theo Archibald and drilled a powerful shot past Richard O'Donnell after 18 minutes.

Idris El Mizouni doubled the advantage 11 minutes later when he lashed the ball into the net following a Tom James free-kick.

Totally dominant in the first half, the Os were made to work hard for the points after the interval as Danny Lloyd netted with a fine effort into the far corner of the net in the 56th minute.

Rochdale, who have won only five of their 31 fixtures this season, had renewed belief but they remain five points adrift of safety.

Second-placed Stevenage lost more ground on the league leaders after twice squandering a lead to draw 2-2 at Newport, who claimed a vital point in their battle for Football League survival.

Stevenage, who have three games in hand on Orient, were ahead within three minutes thanks to Luke Norris but Omar Bogle levelled just before half-time.

The visitors were back ahead after 50 minutes when Jordan Roberts volleyed home from close range but Bogle had the final say after being felled in the box in the closing stages. With six minutes remaining, he sent substitute goalkeeper Adam Przybek the wrong way to earn the Exiles a point.

Carlisle slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at home to Mansfield. Goals from captain Ollie Clarke, Alfie Kilgour, Lucas Akins and Elliott Hewitt condemned Carlisle to back-to-back home defeats for the first time in a year at Brunton Park.

Nigel Clough's on-song side, now unbeaten in five games, cut the gap between themselves and third-place United to just three points with a potentially vital game in hand.

Carlisle remain in the final automatic promotion spot for now, though, with Northampton unable to take full advantage of the Cumbrians' result following a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Hartlepool's Jamie Sterry had an unhappy return to former club Crewe after being shown a straight red card within the first quarter of an hour following a crude lunge on Rio Adebisi.

Crewe took advantage with first-half goals from Callum Ainley and Ryan Finnigan sealing a 2-0 win over Pools, who drop into the relegation zone after Gillingham beat Grimsby 2-1.

Oliver Hawkins struck three minutes from time as Gills moved out of the bottom two after George Lapslie's opener had been cancelled out by Grimsby's Gavan Holohan.

Jamie Walker and Andy Cook were on the scoresheet as Bradford stayed hot on the heels of the play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

Substitute Matty Lund rescued a 1-1 draw for Salford against Harrogate, who hadgone ahead through Jack Muldoon, while Kyle Wootton's brace earned Stockport a 2-1 come-from-behind win over struggling Crawley after Jack Powell had put them in front.

Late goals from Lee Angol and Alistair Smith helped Sutton leapfrog Swindon in the table following a 2-1 win, with the Robins having taken an early lead through Charlie Austin.

James Maxwell's first-half strike made sure Doncaster edged out Barrow 1-0 while it finished goalless between Colchester and Walsall.