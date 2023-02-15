Championship goals and round-up: Middlesbrough win at Sheffield United to keep promotion hopes alive

Cameron Archer struck twice as Middlesbrough came from behind to end promotion rivals Sheffield United's unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

The second-placed Blades took a fifth-minute lead through Oli McBurnie at Bramall Lane but Chuba Akpom levelled before the interval.

Archer gave Boro the advantage three minutes into the second half and then secured the points 16 minutes from time.

It was United's first defeat in 11 Championship games and left them trailing leaders Burnley by eight points.

Boro, meanwhile, moved within seven points of the Blades and also tightened their grip on third place as they moved four clear of Luton, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at 10-man Preston.

The Hatters looked to be on course for victory after they took advantage of Ben Whiteman's dismissal early in the second half to take the lead through Carlton Morris.

But they could not hold on and Preston snatched a draw with an 81st-minute penalty from Troy Parrott.

At the other end of the table, Ashley Fletcher scored a second-half equaliser as Wigan claimed a potentially important point with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

The Latics fell behind to a Robert Atkinson effort after 37 minutes but battled back to move within two points of safety with Fletcher's 65th-minute finish.

Incoming Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock saw the size of the task facing him as the relegation-threatened Terriers slumped to a 3-0 loss at Stoke.

Phil Jagielka, Jacob Brown and Lewis Baker, with a penalty, were on target for the Potters.

Bottom side Blackpool went down 2-1 at Swansea.

Mick McCarthy's 10-man Tangerines had threatened to claim a point after Sonny Carey cancelled out Matthew Sorinola's opener in the 70th minute - 13 minutes after Charlie Patino saw red/

But the Swans won it following an own goal from Callum Connolly soon after.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored an 89th-minute equaliser on his 200th league appearance as Blackburn claimed a 1-1 draw against play-off chasing rivals West Brom.

Jayson Molumby had struck for the Baggies after 73 minutes at The Hawthorns.