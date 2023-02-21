Javi Gracia: Leeds appoint ex-Watford boss to replace Jesse Marsch

Leeds have appointed former Watford boss Javi Gracia as their new head coach on a 'flexible contract'.

Jesse Marsch was sacked by the club on February 6 and U21s coach Michael Skubala took caretaker charge of the past three matches, but a 1-0 defeat on Saturday to relegation rivals Everton has left the club two points from safety.

Gracia, who kept Watford in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season and also led them to the FA Cup final, has been out of work since leaving Al Saad in Qatar last June.

Confirming Gracia's appointment, Leeds said in a statement: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men's first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.

"The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road."

Leeds host rock-bottom Southampton in a crucial fixture on Saturday.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

