EFL goals and round-up: Championship leaders Burnley held; Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City win

Tom Bradshaw's late equaliser rescued Millwall a point in a 1-1 home draw against Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley.

Bradshaw, who struck a hat-trick in Millwall's win against Burnley's title rivals Sheffield United on Saturday, fired an 85th-minute equaliser after Ashley Barnes had given the visitors a second-half lead.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in their last 13 league matches and extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points.

Millwall climbed one place up to fifth, above Luton and Watford on goal difference, to maintain their play-off challenge.

Blackburn boosted their play-off hopes by making it back-to-back wins after beating Lancashire rivals Blackpool 1-0 at Ewood Park.

Tyrhys Dolan scored the only goal to lift Rovers up to fourth as they stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches.

Sunderland's play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to their first defeat in four, losing 2-1 at Rotherham.

Oliver Rathbone gave the Millers a half-time lead and Shane Ferguson added a second before on-loan Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt scored his first goal for the Black Cats.

Marcelino Nunez's first-half double set Norwich on their way to a 3-1 home win against Birmingham.

Maxime Colin pulled one back for Blues early in the second half before Christos Tzolis struck the Canaries' third in stoppage time.

Swansea slipped to a fourth defeat in five matches, losing 3-1 at home to Stoke.

Morgan Whittaker gave Swansea an early lead before Josh Laurent struck twice to give Stoke an interval advantage. Lewis Baker added the Potters' third in the closing moments.

Sky Bet League One

Morecambe moved out of the League One relegation zone with a vital 1-0 win over Port Vale.

Teenager Adam Mayor was the Shrimps' hero with the only goal of the game - a fierce left-foot drive six minutes into the second half that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.

Shaun Rooney scored his sixth goal of the season to earn improving Fleetwood a 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over struggling Cambridge.

The visitors had looked most likely to score first, with Sam Smith hitting a post and Jack Lankester denied by Jay Lynch.

And Fleetwood, now up to 13th, had not managed a shot on target as they struggled to break down the Sky Blues.

Cian Hayes looked to have wasted their best effort when he delayed his shot with keeper Dimitar Mitov off his line.

Instead, Scott Brown's Cod Army found a way to grab a fourth win in five games in all competitions with a goal two minutes from time.

Sky Bet League Two

Will Collar scored twice as Stockport moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places with a 2-1 win at rock-bottom Rochdale.

County took hold of the game after the interval and went in front when they were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute. Jimmy Keohane hauled down Myles Hippolyte and Collar comfortably stroked home the spot-kick.

Collar had his second three minutes later, racing onto Kyle Wootton's flick-on and blasting a low volley beneath Jake Eastwood.

Dale pulled a goal back with Devante Rodney said to have got the final touch as Toby Mullarkey looked to bundle the ball over the line.

Newport stole a last-gasp victory at Hartlepool thanks to Mickey Demetriou's injury-time goal.

County ran out 1-0 winners as skipper Demetriou headed home from a corner with 91 minutes on the clock.

The result leaves Pools still a point above the relegation zone, but second-bottom Crawley have four games in hand.

Battling Harrogate held on for a precious point as they secured a goalless draw at Grimsby.

The hosts broke their duck as they earned their first league point against the Sulphurites in their history, but it was a game they should have won having dominated the ball and had the much better chances.

Draw specialists Walsall and Crewe battled out a stalemate at Bescot Stadium.

Crewe's 13th League Two draw this season - a division high - saw them slip to 18th while Walsall's sixth draw in seven did little to aid the 13th-placed Saddlers' fading play-off hopes.