Scottish Premiership Team of the Month: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County players feature

Celtic and Rangers dominate the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for October after both sides won all of their matches.

There are three players from Ange Postecoglou's side in the best XI after they maintained their nine-point lead in the title race, with Rangers also taking three places.

Ross County have two players represented after they moved out of the relegation zone and up to tenth.

Kilmarnock picked up four points in February and also take two spots, St Mirren take the final place despite dropping out of the top six.

Here, we take a look at the WhoScored.com best-rated XI for October...

Goalkeeper: Sam Walker (Kilmarnock) - 7.42 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Kicking off the XI is the first of two Kilmarnock players. Sam Walker was far and away the busiest goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership in February, making at least seven more saves (21) than any other shotstopper in the division and while Killie struggled for form, their month would have been a whole lot worse were it not for the 31-year-old between the sticks.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.75 rating

Image: James Tavernier scored twice in the league in February

Rangers won all three league matches in February, so it is no surprise that they are one of two dominant sides in the team of the month. James Tavernier was again superb last month as he scored goals number nine and 10 for the campaign, while a combined 12 tackles and interceptions combined contributed towards a rating of 7.75.

Centre-back: Declan Gallagher (St Mirren) - 7.35 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Ross County.

Declan Gallagher scored his first and second goals of the season in February, netting at crunch times in wins over Aberdeen and Ross County. The St Mirren centre-back was often in the right place at the right time to alleviate pressure on his side's goal, too, as he made 15 clearances to feature with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35.

Centre-back: Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) - 7.29 rating

Image: Kilmarnock picked up four points in February

Partnering Gallagher at the heart of the defence is the second Kilmarnock representative. Joe Wright put in a series of solid displays over the course of February, and it was in the air where he dominated, winning the third most aerial duels (26) in the division to return a rating of 7.29.

Left-back: Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.52 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston.

Of the five goals Greg Taylor has directly contributed to this season, two came in February as he netted in the win over Livingston and provided an assist in the victory over Aberdeen. In possession, the left-back was vital in instigating attacks for the Bhoys having made more passes (343) than any other player to round off the defence.

Central midfield: Reo Hatate (Celtic) - 7.98 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen.

With a rating of 7.98, Celtic's Reo Hatate is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the month for February. The Japanese midfielder was directly involved in three goals in February, scoring twice in a man of the match display against Aberdeen, and worked hard both on and off the ball, completing six dribbles and making six tackles and interceptions combined.

Central midfield: Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 7.50 rating

Image: Callum McGregor opened the scoring in Celtic's win over Aberdeen

The third and final Celtic representative in the side is Callum McGregor. The 29-year-old bagged his second league goal of the campaign in February, finding the back of the net in Celtic's comfortable win over Aberdeen, but it was McGregor's work on the ball that really caught the eye. Indeed, 266 passes was the fourth most in Scotland's top tier, while a pass success rate of 92.5% ranked second.

Central midfield: Todd Cantwell (Rangers) - 7.33 rating

Image: Todd Cantwell joined Rangers in January

Following his January arrival from Norwich, Todd Cantwell put in his best rated league performance for Rangers in February as he shone in the Gers' 2-1 win over Ross County. Cantwell ranked ninth for key passes (6) last month, while five tackles was also a respectable return, as the 25-year-old landed a WhoScored.com rating of 7.33.

Attacking midfield: Yan Dhanda (Ross County) - 7.43 rating

Image: Yan Dhanda was involved in two of Ross County's five goals last month

Featuring in the number 10 role in this XI is Ross County's Yan Dhanda. The 24-year-old was directly involved in two of the Staggies' five league goals in February, providing an assist against Rangers and getting on the scoresheet at the weekend in the win over Dundee United. Seven key passes was the fifth best return and helped Dhanda to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.43.

Striker: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 7.60 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers.

Completing the Rangers trio is Gers hitman Alfredo Morelos, who returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.60. The Colombian scored his eighth and ninth league goals of the season in February, both of which came in a man of the match display against Hearts. Only Curtis Main (19) managed more shots than Morelos (15) last month to contribute towards his inclusion.

Striker: Jordan White (Ross County) - 7.46 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Dundee United.

Like Morelos, Jordan White also scored twice in February as the Ross County forward finishes off the team of the month. 10 shots was the fifth most in Scotland's top tier last month, while White also ranked ninth for aerial duels won (17) to round off the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.46.

