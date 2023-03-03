Liverpool form: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more analysed

Liverpool would go five games without defeat for the first time in the Premier League this season with a win or draw against upcoming visitors Manchester United this weekend - but why have Liverpool struggled this term?

The Reds have already lost seven league games this season, with only 24 played - which is more than they lost during each of their 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons.

The defence appears to be the primary cause behind their lacklustre standing, having conceded 28 goals already - which is more than they shipped during all of last season and their 2018/19 campaign.

Dropping points has clearly been an issue, losing 33 this term - 11 points more than all of last season.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 5th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

What do the stats say?

The graphic below highlights how Liverpool are slightly off the boil up top. Klopp's side outperformed their expected goals for five consecutive seasons under Klopp but have underperformed in the past three.

To compound matters, their average of 1.67 goals per game marks their lowest returns in front of goal since Klopp's first season in charge. Why? The Reds have converted only 0.92 'big chances' per game this term - which is also their lowest ratio since 2015/16.

Liverpool have been widely accused of dropping their customary intensity levels when pressing from the front and the statistics reveal how the average number of regains in the final third has dropped by one third - slipping to levels on a par with four years ago.

They also appear to be retreating, recording their lowest average number of passes in the final third under the German, while regaining possession in their defensive third more than ever.

The graphic below shows how far upfield Liverpool typically start open-play passing sequences and shows how the side have retreated more than three metres this term and now rank behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton.

While it is difficult to isolate one issue as a primary cause, when success typically stems from holistic balance, the defensive metrics are most striking.

Liverpool are shipping 1.17 goals per game this season, which is their second-worst ratio under Klopp. The issue is even starker when it comes to expected goals conceded, rising to 1.41 per game - their worst ratio since 2015/16.

It gets worse: Klopp's team are facing 4.21 shots on target per game - also their worst ratio since the German took charge.

Liverpool's opponents are becoming more accurate

The maps below show every shot Liverpool have faced over the past two seasons and reveal how opponents are achieving a far higher proportion of accurate shots this term - with attempts on target marked in blue and almost matching the entirety of last season.

Fabinho steel on wane?

Fabinho was lucky not to see red for a challenge on Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina at the weekend, but the Brazilian has also come under scrutiny this season for below-par performances.

The graphic below visualises Liverpool's defensive solidity over the past two campaigns - with red and white bands representing areas of low solidity, while blue bands indicate high solidity - and reveals how the Reds were far more solid across the pitch last term.

Fabinho has been pivotal in Liverpool's midfield since he joined from Monaco for £43.7m five seasons ago, but if losing midfield battles is a key factor behind Liverpool's drop-off, then his statistics would cause alarm - most notably a 28-per-cent dip for recoveries in the middle third.

The midfielder has patrolled the same areas of the pitch across both campaigns, primarily in the centre of a three-man midfield - clocking 1,401 league minutes in that role this season (including stoppage time).

He typically covered the entire middle third last season, box to box - almost stretching to the flanks. However, there is a stark change this term, with a similar spread of coverage but limited only to the right side.

This is an area opposition sides have typically targeted further up the pitch for some time - which is a tactic likely to try and exploit space behind attack-minded right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold's drop-off

Critics often target Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities but his attacking talents are unquestionable. However, the full-back has failed to reach his full potential this season with just two league assists to date.

The 24-year-old has hit double digits for assists in three of his past four Premier League seasons and his current drop-off represents a fourfold dip from last term.

However, his expected assist ratio more than doubles his actual return, which, once again, highlights potential issues with team-mates finishing good opportunities.

The maps below show every chance Alexander-Arnold has created over the past two campaigns and highlights a dearth of long passes fired from deeper areas down his right channel this season.

Nunez finding his feet

Liverpool splashed a cool £85m to prise Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer and the Uruguay forward has blown hot and cold during his early days at Anfield.

He has taken 71 shots in the Premier League, hitting the target with fewer than half of those attempts and scoring only six goals.

Nunez should have netted more than nine times, according to expected goals - with his deficit of -3.40 ranking as the fourth-worst ratio in the division. Notably, team-mate Mohamed Salah isn't far off the Uruguayan on that list, with the ninth-worst ratio.

But Nunez shows clear signs he can deliver the goods - provided his accuracy improves.

The chart below plots the average number of shots, non-penalty expected goal ratios and total fast breaks per 90 minutes for every player to have clocked 450 minutes or more in the Premier League this season.

Factoring all three metrics, the data reveals how the 23-year-old is in a league of his own with new West Ham striker Danny Ings.

Salah struggling?

While declines can be found across the board, it becomes abundantly clearer when Mohamed Salah suffers a dip in form. The Egypt forward has scored nine goals and created five for team-mates - representing a twofold dip.

One reason is a 28-per-cent drop for touches in the opposition box - plummeting from 11 per game to 7.9 - which ranks as his lowest season ratio ever in the Premier League.

Don't overlook the injuries

Injuries played a large part in Liverpool's lacklustre start to the 2020/21 season and has affected this campaign in a similar fashion. Currently, the Reds have five players sidelined but Klopp has been hampered with sidelined players throughout this campaign.

The injury list to date includes Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson in defence; Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in midfield; Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in attack.

In short, the sheer scale of injuries to key players has clearly been a key factor in the Reds' below-par form this term.

Are Liverpool an ageing side?

Liverpool's 'mentality monsters' have reigned supreme in recent years due to their intense pressing power, but the team has gradually aged beyond the prime average age of 27 for a side and now averages closer to 28. Only Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham have fielded older teams this term.

But Klopp has invested in youth with Nunez, new signing Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate and Fabio Carvalho, while increasingly handing game-time to graduates such as Stefan Bajcetic.

Recent transfers

Liverpool secured the signing of Netherlands forward Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth between £35m and £45m in January and the 23-year-old becomes the latest addition to Klopp's all-star firing line.

Image: Gakpo completed his move to Liverpool in early January

However, one of Liverpool's greatest achievements has been achieving their success while spending a comparatively low £717m on signings since the summer of 2016 - half the sum splashed by rivals Chelsea, while also less than Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Arguably, the ageing side needs an injection of youthful energy in the middle of the park to maintain their high-intensity style - but the club has not spent a penny on midfielders since the turn of 2021.

Arthur Melo has clocked only 13 minutes for the Reds in all competitions since signing on loan from Juventus in September last year after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury in October, while fellow midfielder Naby Keita has been handed recent game-time after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury - but his contract expires this summer.

Liverpool must now prepare his side to face in-form Manchester United in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday - but the hosts have also shown glimpses of turning the tide in recent weeks.

There have been several false dawns this term - but a victory over their arch-rivals, coupled with an influx of fit-again key players, would maintain the momentum and belief that Klopp's side can return to their swashbuckling best.

What the managers said

Check the player stats

Use the interactive graphics below to select players and explore the stats...

