Blackpool fan Tony Johnson dies after fight breaks out following Burnley game

Police officers found Tony Johnson, 55, with a serious head injury outside The Manchester pub, at the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade at 7pm on Saturday following Blackpool's Sky Bet Championship game against Burnley

A man has died after a fight among 15 football fans outside a bar following Blackpool vs Burnley on Saturday.

Officers found Tony Johnson, 55, with a serious head injury outside The Manchester pub, at the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade at about 7pm.

They administered CPR before he was taken to hospital for treatment but it has now been confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

A statement released by the Championship club said: "Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

"The club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

"Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the club's staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

"All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends."

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, or any footage of it, as they piece together exactly what occurred.

A Lancashire Police statement reads: "A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 1."

At this time there is no suggestion Mr Johnson was specifically targeted.